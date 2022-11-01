Read full article on original website
WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s SmackDown, US Title Match Locally Advertised for Raw, New Asuka Vlog
– The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is locally advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE.com has Roman Reigns listed for the show, but not Rousey at the moment. This will be the first edition of SmackDown in Indianapolis in over three years.
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did Vince McMahon Change Michael Hayes’ Name to Dok Hendrix?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Bully Ray vs. Moose Added To Impact Wrestling Over Drive
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Bully Ray and Moose for Over Drive on November 18. The event happens at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian. * X Division Championship Finals:...
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look at Crown Jewel Set, Notes on Producers For Show
– Stephanie McMahon has provided fans with a first look at the set for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE co-CEO posted to her Twitter account to share a pic of the set, writing:. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming...
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT
As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing. She wrote: “bend, don’t break. no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when...
AEW Releases Ornaments Of CM Punk Despite Rumors Of His Departure
In spite of myriad indications that CM Punk might be parting ways with AEW, the company’s recent merchandise releases have still featured Punk in the lineup. Visitors to the ShopAEW website can still find the Punk option among their newly-arrived Holiday 2022 Ornament collection. AEW is reported to be...
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
Note On Why Ricky Starks Has Been Absent From AEW
As previously reported, Ricky Starks is set to return to AEW TV on this week’s Rampage, where he’ll have a promo segment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Starks hasn’t been in the ring for the past few weeks is because of something unrelated to wrestling.
Bayley Says Her WWE Run Isn’t What She Expected In a Good Way, Talks Returning to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Bayley is set to battle for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and she recently discussed her return to Saudi Arabia and more in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with The National for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa
WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.
Tony Khan Teases AEW Expanding Live Calendar Next Year, Talks Pro Wrestling NOAH Booking Shinsuke Nakamura
Tony Khan has a new executive in charge of live events in Jeff Jarrett, and he says they’re excited to expand their live calendar in 2023. Khan touched on the topic during his conversation with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:. On Colt Cabana’s appearance on...
411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Preview
Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and that’s right — Sweet Saudi Blood Money VIII is here as WWE returns to Riyadh for their latest Saudi Arabia show. WWE has a collection of eight matches to satisfy MBS their fanbase, most of which are pretty clearly stopgap bouts to deliver some star power for this PPV. Look, at this point the Saudi PPVs are what they are. Most of the matches here have potential to deliver, which is an improvement over Crown Jewels and Super Showdowns of years past. We have a lot to get into for Saturday’s show so without further ado let’s prep for the brutal heat, get all of the women in neck-to-toe ring gear and dive in!
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. * Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. * Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe.
AEW Wrestlers React To Colt Cabana’s Return On Dynamite
As previously noted, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite in a match with Chris Jericho. Cabana had been absent from AEW for some time, only appearing at ROH shows. Several AEW wrestlers took to social media to comment on his return, including Trent Beretta, The Bunny and John Silver.
FITE Co-Founder Michael Weber On FITE+’s Relationship With GCW, Move to Streaming
FITE+ is making big moves by signing deals to stream GCW and several other promotions, and co-founded Michael Weber recently discussed the company’s move into streaming. GCW, Black Label Pro, and Wrestling Revolver have signed deals to be on FITE+’s subscription service for $4.99, and Weber spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s plans going forward. You can check out the highlights below:
Beyond Wrestling Open Results 11.03.2022: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship & More
Episode 44 of the Wrestling Open series from Beyond Wrestling aired on November 3 from Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Brad Hollister vs. Ichiban ended in double count out. *Tina San Antonio defeated Tiara James. *Pedro Dones defeated Johnny Rivera. *Alec...
Soccer Alum Adebayo Akinfenwa Says There Were ‘Conversations’ With WWE
Adebayo Akinfenwa has transitioned from soccer to pro wrestling, and he’s revealed that he did have some discussions with WWE. Akinfenwa, who retired from professional soccer in May of this year, is set to make his pro wrestling debut at PROGRESS Chapter 146 on November 27th. In a conversation with Cultaholic, Akinfenwa noted that he spoke with the company and texted with Triple H a bit before he had decided to retire from soccer.
Lamar Jackson Was Surprised By Chris Jericho Call-Out On AEW Dynamite
NFL star Lamar Jackson got called out by Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the moment at a press conference. Last night’s show saw Jericho say in the middle of calling for a former ROH champion to face him that he would even “whip Lamar Jackson’s ass,” referencing the Ravens player who was in the front row.
