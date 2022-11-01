ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

ABC6.com

Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick to hire new school safety chief

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Public Schools is getting a new school safety chief. The district plans to hire a District Coordinator of School Safety and Security through a $358,000 grant secured by Sen. Jack Reed. “I want every student, parent, and staff member who walks into a school...
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

NK appoints new interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student

(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
BRISTOL, RI
newportthisweek.com

Three Newport Ward City Councilors Run Unopposed

The three ward councilors below are running unopposed. McCalla, 41, is a Policy and Advocacy Program Director. She has one child who attended Newport public schools. Priorities: Protecting our neighborhoods and waterfront access, infrastructure investments that help to improve resident’s quality of life, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I do...
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge

CUMBERLAND – Longstanding complaints about the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge going unused and students streaming across Mendon Road in front of traffic during arrival and dismissal may be in the rearview mirror. Motorists driving by at those times lately have seen a steady march of students up the...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Hundreds of housing units coming to East Providence, officials say

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Property in East Providence that was previously in environmental ruins will be turned into hundreds of housing units. In 2009, the property formerly known as the Washburn Wire and Ocean State Steel Company was deemed a former brownfield site and was placed into a court-ordered receivership.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Time to elect a new Johnston mayor

The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Memorial plaza for Matthew Dennison in the works

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A memorial plaza for late West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison is in the works in town, with plans to build a plaza in between the West Warwick Civic Center and Benny Magiera Memorial Ice Rink. At a West Warwick Town Council meeting Tuesday night,...
WEST WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer

James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
jewishrhody.com

For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way

Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

