FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast
The Austin real estate market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. as we head into 2023.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names Austin the No. 4 U.S. market to watch in 2023, behind Nashville (No. 1), Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 2), and Atlanta (No. 3). The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and...
New designer showroom brings Austinites closer to their new favorite brands
Although clothes are meant to express personality, wearers rarely get to meet designers. Showroom, a new store opening on November 10 at Domain Northside, brings a more personal touch to a luxe shopping experience, inviting designers to make appearances and closing the gap between maker and wearer. This is the store's second location, joining the original on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.The aesthetic focuses on feminine American, Scandinavian, and British design; a comb through Showroom’s catalog shows the muted colors, knitwear, and practical shapes someone might expect from this particular blend of sensibilities, but with little dips into exuberance in the...
Austin Powwow and heritage festival approaches 30 years of dancing, food, and crafts
Most Austinites should know about a 12-hour party with great food, dancing, and jaw-dropping fashion, right? Yet, the Austin Powwow and American Indian Heritage Festival, now in its 29th year and one of the largest single-day powwows in the country, still flies under the radar for many. On November 12, the Travis County Expo Center will host a major celebration for indigenous Austinites, travelers in the know, and anyone who wants to get better acquainted with the culture.The powwow is open to any interested public, and focuses on this opportunity for cultural exchange. “All the people that haven’t seen a...
Entertainment chain Main Event serves up new restaurant at Austin location
Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, can’t resist adding even more to its roster. At its Austin location on North US Hwy 183, the games are still the main event, but now dinner is taken care of too — not just a few items at a concession window, but a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that boasts “nearly 50 new and unique menu items.”These items start with the standard arcade food staples — burgers, sandwiches, pizza — but Family Kitchen applies its own spins for a more creative menu. Whereas before, the entertainment...
Medical cannabis is legal in Texas — here's everything you need to know.
For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis offers a life-changing solution for alleviating many symptoms associated with medical conditions. Medical cannabis is already legal in Texas for over 150 conditions. In fact, Houston’s first permanent medical cannabis pickup location opened this year.But how does the program work, what are the current laws, and who qualifies for medical cannabis? Here, we’ll break down the basics of hemp products and medical cannabis in Texas.In 2015, Texas passed the Compassionate Use Act. This law allowed for the first legal use of medical cannabis in the state for patients living with intractable epilepsy.The bill...
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar gathers miraculous music lineup and 200 artisans
Austinites are lucky as the holidays roll around. The city is brimming with creatives, yes, but also organizers who make sure these artisans can get their products in front of as many people as possible. No one takes this as far as Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, back again this December 17-23.More than 200 artists — the most the event has ever curated — will gather for the shopping portion of the bazaar, many of whom carry wall art, pottery, and wood crafts. Much of the variety comes from different styles of similar arts, but there are outliers on the roster: The...
2 Austin plant sellers spend a decade together in neighborhood business symbiosis
When I moved to Austin and started collecting plants, I was vaguely privy to discussions about rare plants. People would post in Facebook groups, “I’ve been looking for this plant everywhere. Can’t believe I finally found it.” Or, “Does anyone know where I can look?” East Austin Succulents, a sandy paradise of water-retaining plants and wacky containers, was the source of my naivety.I couldn’t believe that a casual plant collector would struggle to find anything but the rarest of plants, because East Austin Succulents — my only reference point — had them all. And some of those really rare ones,...
Ever-popular East Austin Lit Crawl sets the scene for Texas Book Festival
Austinites crawling through that last book they picked up (you had such high hopes, and yet…) have a chance to renew their vigor for reading on Saturday, November 5. Lit Crawl Austin, a free spinoff event of the Texas Book Festival, will take participants through a series of locations where they’ll enjoy the literary equivalent of a session IPA: a short story, a conversation, perhaps even an actual beer with a new bookish friend.The crawl calls this its “12th year of irreverent literary programming,” which ranges from straight-up silliness to political activism, culminating in a closing celebration dedicated to banned...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Hot chicken concept pops up for one night only
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsChef Laila Bazahm, who landed in Austin at Eberly after her own restaurant, Hawker 45, earned international acclaim, is branching out for a one-night-only pop-up on November 19 at Central Machine Works. The Bird & Crown serves hot chicken in three sandwiches inspired by Filipino, Korean, and Indian flavors. These sandwiches have the basics — namely crispy chicken and something to cool things down — with big...
New brewpub puts down roots in Austin's busy Rainey Street District
A new watering hole is headed to one of Austin's busiest food and drink destinations. Slated to open in the Rainey Street District on November 17, the Stay Put will offer plenty of reasons to do just that, inviting guests to settle into its comfortable neighborhood environment with beer brewed onsite, draft cocktails, and a dog-friendly patio.With a combined indoor-outdoor square footage of 3,043, two separate bars will help separate the space into more intimate, individual settings. The indoor area will be the most intimate of the two, featuring a 46-seat oak bar; hand-built communal tables, and locally sourced taxidermy...
Austin Food & Wine Festival plates up extra helping of all-star chefs for this weekend's food festivities
Just because Austin City Limits Festival is over, doesn't mean festival season is over here in Austin. And for food lovers, one of the best festivals of the year is taking place this weekend. The Austin Food & Wine festival starts on Friday, November 4, and runs through Sunday, November 6.As if the previously announced lineup of local, regional, and national chefs were not overwhelming enough, the festival recently released an update list for its Chef Showcase lineup, Rock Your Taco event, and Sunday Fire Pit. The Chef Showcase lineup now includes Kyle Mulligan (1417); Robert Mata (Benvolio’s); Laila Bazahm...
Community First Village expands to continue combating homelessness in Austin
Mobile Loaves and Fishes (MLF) is helping to combat homelessness in northeast Travis County.On Wednesday, October 26, the nonprofit organization broke ground on an expansion of its Community First! Village. This expansion will add another 1,400 homes to the already 400-home community.“Building a neighborhood of this magnitude that is uniquely focused on serving the city’s most vulnerable neighbors – men and women who are experiencing chronic homelessness – requires collaboration across all parts of the community," MLF Founder and CEO Alan Graham said. "We are grateful for the level of support and collaboration we’ve experienced that’s made it possible to continue growing Community First! Village and serving our friends who need us most."The expansion will take place at two sites, the Hog Eye Road expansion and at the Burleson Road property. This expansion will include townhomes and community buildings, which could include an outdoor kitchen or a laundry, restroom or shower facility.The organization plans to have residents move into the new homes by 2025.--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin's acclaimed destination spa unwraps exclusive $1,000 Swiss facial for 25th anniversary
When the Lake Austin Spa Resort went shopping for a 25th-anniversary gift for guests, it aimed higher than traditional silver and picked treatments that incorporated gold, diamonds, and caviar. As a result, the dreamy destination spa now offers some of the most opulent, exclusive, and — at upwards of $1,000 — most expensive facials in the world.In anticipation of its milestone anniversary in 2022, the Lake Austin Spa Resort’s LakeHouse Spa partnered with Swiss luxury skincare brand Valmont to introduce the new facials, which are as cutting-edge as they are indulgent.Creme de la creme among them is The Regal by...
Austin will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023
Big news from the Moody Center last night: during Carrie Underwood's sold out show, CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini came on stage to announce that the CMT Music Awards will come to Austin next year. Airing Sunday, April 2, 2023, the fan-voted awards ceremony will be hosted in Austin for the first time ever.Ballerini will return as the event's co-host for the third year in a row, which she also shared during Underwood's set. The Austin stop of Underwood's Denim and Rhinestones Tour was the perfect time to share the announcement, since Underwood currently holds the title as the...
Texas remains a hot spot for international homebuyers, shows new report
International homebuyers seeking an abode in the U.S. still have their sights set on Texas, according to a new report. The Texas International Homebuyers Report, released this month by Texas Realtors, shows that Texas remains the third hottest U.S. destination for international homebuyers. The Lone Star State comes in behind Florida and California, just like in years past. From April 2021-March 2022, 7,888 Texas homes were purchased by buyers from outside the U.S., accounting for 8 percent of the country's international home purchases. No. 1 Florida, meanwhile, accounted for 24 percent of purchases, with No. 2 California at 11 percent.In...
7 spooky things to know in Austin food right now: Restaurants and bars bite into Halloween
Editor’s note: There are so many Halloween weekend events offering delicious snacks to sink your fangs into, and cocktails to drive you to madness, we were spellbound. We have you covered with a special Halloween roundup of fun-scary food news.Hotel Van Zandt's rooftop bar and restaurant, Geraldine's, has fun things going on every night through Halloween itself. On October 28 and 29 there are regularly scheduled nighttime live music sets, followed by the weekly jazz brunch on October 30. Then on Halloween one of Austin’s truly weirdest bands (fronted by puppets), Fragile Rock, puts on an emo show to remember....
Best pastrami in Texas graduates from farmers markets to its own East Austin deli
Not every farmers market is so lucky as to have a stand shelling out freshly sliced hot pastrami. Mum Foods brought the people what they didn’t know they needed — and what they promptly fell in love with — for years at three Austin markets, earning acclaim in Texas Monthly for the “best pastrami in the state” all the way back in 2017, and maintaining a juicy reputation since. It is finally taking up a more permanent residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 5811 Manor Road.Officially Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, the new space plans a soft opening on...
Brené Brown joins Bono for an intimate conversation at Austin's Paramount Theatre
What do you get when you put one of Ireland's most famous rockers with one of the world's leading researchers on vulnerability? Austinites are about to find out. U2 frontman Bono and Texas' own Brené Brown are chatting live at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, November 10.Presented by ACL Fest's Bonus Tracks, the live conversation is in support of Bono's new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Tickets for the evening will go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 am, and each ticket will include a hardcover copy of the book. The event itself will take place from 4...
IKEA to test-drive robot deliveries between 2 Texas stores
A California-based, self-driving trucking company is partnering with IKEA to pilot autonomous freight deliveries in Texas.Kodiak Robotics and IKEA has agreed on a pilot program that will transport IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown, near Houston, and the IKEA Store in Frisco."We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation," says Dariusz Mroczek, category area transport manager of IKEA Supply Chain Operations, in a news release. "Kodiak's technology will contribute towards our objective to put the...
Austin designer shares top tips for making the most of Round Top 2022
The fall iteration of Texas' most famous antique fair kicked off this past weekend in Round Top and runs through October 29. Starting in 1968, Round Top has become one of the largest antique shows in the country, drawing the likes of high-profile interior designers like Kelly Wearstler and Ken Fulk, who sourced several ideas for his work at the Commodore Perry Estate from the show.Over its five-plus decades, one venue multiplied to miles of sites along Highway 237, where shoppers can scour for antique treasures in fields, barns, and tents. The two largest are the Continental Tent and the...
