Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo is still looking for tips in trying to identify the suspects involved in a shooting at Avondale elementary. On Saturday, Oct. 29 at around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Avondale Elementary for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
kgncnewsnow.com

ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
KFDA

Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
Mix 94.1

The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
KFDA

‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
KFDA

VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave; The Northern Lights

The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured. The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Updated: 11 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: AFD fully staffed for...
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Gas Station Shooting

Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
kgncnewsnow.com

Erik Rivas indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, According to court documents. Rivas is accused of shooting and killing Webster on Aug. 18. The shooting...
