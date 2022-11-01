Read full article on original website
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo is still looking for tips in trying to identify the suspects involved in a shooting at Avondale elementary. On Saturday, Oct. 29 at around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Avondale Elementary for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
KFDA
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
abc7amarillo.com
Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Avondale Elementary. According to officials, the suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants. Officers...
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
kgncnewsnow.com
ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street. APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.
KFDA
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents. APD […]
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
KFDA
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
KFDA
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
KFDA
Vdeo: AAMW gave over 800 free microchips to help keep animals off the streets and out of shelters
KFDA
VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave; The Northern Lights
KFDA
Moore County officials looking for man wanted for multiple burglaries
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple burglaries. According to officials, Richard Robert Shaw has an active felony warrant for his arrest for burglary. Shaw is suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Moore County,...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Gas Station Shooting
Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
KFDA
Over 800 animals received free microchips from Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has microchipped more than 800 animals, free of charge. Throughout October, a total of 809 animals were microchipped by AAMW as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. “This was a very...
kgncnewsnow.com
Erik Rivas indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, According to court documents. Rivas is accused of shooting and killing Webster on Aug. 18. The shooting...
