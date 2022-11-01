Michigan DB Gemon Green hires lawyer for case against Michigan State players

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green retained a high-powered attorney to file a lawsuit following an altercation with Michigan State players that left him injured. In a statement issued to the Free Press in Detroit, attorney Tom Mars said Green has a case against the Spartans players who led an "attack" on Green in the stadium tunnel Saturday night following No. 4 Michigan's 29-7 win in the heated rivalry.

"When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars said in a written statement obtained by the Free Press. "There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist.