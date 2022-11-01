Read full article on original website
Apartment rents finally start to decline in Fort Worth and across the U.S.
In good news for renters, rates finally appear to be dropping in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S. — and it's a trend predicted to prevail through the end of 2022. After more than a year of record-setting rent hikes, rent prices decreased in October for the second month in a row. According to a report by Apartment List, rent across the U.S. went down by 0.7 percent in October — the largest single-month dip since 2017. Rents went down in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities for the second straight month, following a peak in August, and a welcome reversal...
Fort Worth gets its first taste of acclaimed New York ice cream shop
An artisanal ice cream shop from New York is making its Fort Worth debut: Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn-born ice cream brand, is opening a location in Fort Worth's WestBend development.According to a release, the shop will open Thursday, November 10, with a party from 12-4 pm, when they'll be serving scoops for $1. It's located at 1653 River Run #141, and will be open Sunday-Thursday from 12-11 pm, and Friday-Saturday from 12 pm-12 am.Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started in 2008 out of a yellow truck on the streets of New York by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and...
8 essential tips for sky-high fun at Fort Worth's new Rooftop Cinema Club
After months of anticipation and a few delays, the new Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth finally premiered on November 1. The al fresco urban cinema at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel is more than an outdoor movie theater — it's a whole experience. (And a great date night.) But where, exactly, is it, and where do you park? Here are some tips for making the most of an evening at the Rooftop Cinema, based on an opening-night experience and information from the venue.Where it isThe actual address for Rooftop Cinema Club is 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth. This is different...
These are the 11 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for November
Before the onslaught of holiday shows begins — who are we kidding, they start right after Thanksgiving — take some time to check out a few new titles and old favorites.In order of start date, here are 11 local shows to watch this month:My Fair LadyBroadway Dallas, November 1-13Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? The musical boasts such classic songs as “I Could Have...
New dishes and grand openings make this Fort Worth restaurant news tasty
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has tasty tidbits about new dishes, new menus, and big-name chefs. There's also a sad closure, but with a silver lining.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:The Pantry, the restaurant and market at 713 W. Magnolia Ave. which was a collaboration from chefs and teachers Hao Tran and Natasha Bruton has closed. They featured dumplings in rotating flavors such as curry potato, kimchi, brisket, shiitake, or pumpkin masala, as well as cookies, cakes, tarts, cobbler, and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, and were only just featured in our monthly Where to Eat roundup in...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Arlington for 2 shows
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Arlington dates are two of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. In addition to the stop in Dallas-Fort Worth, the tour will also go to Houston on April 22.At both the Arlington and Houston dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become...
Fort Worth's first H-E-B store tops this week's 5 hottest headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. H-E-B is in fact opening a supermarket at Fort Worth's Alliance. Despite some coy protests to the contrary, it turns out that Fort Worth's Alliance is getting an H-E-B store after all. The mega supermarket chain is continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex with plans to open H-E-B Alliance at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.2. Where to...
Best Fort Worth restaurants for Thanksgiving 2022 dining-in or to-go
One minute it's January. The next minute, we're thinking about the holidays. It's never too soon to start dreaming about pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and stuffing fragrant with sage and thyme.While the pandemic continues to slowly fade, it has left behind one legacy: more to-go options. So this list of Fort Worth-area restaurants and their 2022 Thanksgiving offerings includes a mix of dine-in and to-go options. As long as it's Thanksgiving-related, it's on this list. (Or will be, since this list will welcome additions right up until the holiday.)Here's where to get Thanksgiving 2022 in Fort Worth:B&B Butchers and Restaurant....
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
Although this weekend across Fort Worth starts off with a bang thanks to a major concert, it will be the smaller local events that dominate next four days. They include a new theater production, a symphony concert, five concerts featuring mostly local musicians, and a Sunday full of art openings and closings.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, October 27Chris Stapleton's All-American RoadshowCountry singer Chris Stapleton can't seem to get enough of Dallas-Fort Worth. He was supposed...
H-E-B is in fact opening a supermarket at Fort Worth's Alliance
Despite some coy protests to the contrary, it turns out that Fort Worth's Alliance is getting an H-E-B store after all.According to a release, the mega supermarket chain is continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex with plans to open H-E-B Alliance at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.A groundbreaking will take place on November 16, when more details will be announced.This confirms a rumor that was circulating back in June, when poor Hillwood, who owns the center, inadvertently included the presence of an H-E-B store coming soon in a release.But H-E-B likes to keep...
Glittering Auberge Resorts luxury hotel checks into Fort Worth Cultural District
A new hotel in Fort Worth's Cultural District will come with one of the hottest names in luxe lodging: Auberge Resorts Collection will manage Bowie House, a new "urban luxury retreat" being built off the bricks of Camp Bowie.Now officially called Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, the hotel is expected to open in late 2023, according to a release.Those who drive the West 7th corridor and have seen the construction (and nearby road blocks) know the hotel is going up in the 3700 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, on the former site of The Ginger Man bar and before that,...
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks join forces for iconic concert at AT&T Stadium
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a special concert at AT&T Stadium on April 8, 2023, the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Texas.Two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, Joel and Nicks are responsible for some of the most iconic music of the 20th century. Joel had a run from the late '70s to the early '90s that is rivaled by few, with all eight of his albums during that time going multi-platinum. Songs like "Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "My Life," "It's...
Jonas Brothers gobble up halftime gig at Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game in Arlington
The pop group Jonas Brothers will return to Arlington to perform live during the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys announced October 25.This will be Jonas Brothers' second time performing during the Thanksgiving Day halftime show, as they also did so in 2008. The November 24 performance is a part of the kickoff for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, which raises funds to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond. The campaign...
Afton Battle steps down as Fort Worth Opera general director after 2 years
Fort Worth Opera general and artistic director Afton Battle has resigned after leading the company through two challenging, post-pandemic years; her last day with the company will be November 23."It is with profound sadness I am sharing publicly that after two impactful — and in many ways life-changing — years with Fort Worth Opera, I announce my formal resignation as general and artistic director," she wrote in an email to colleagues on Monday, October 24.Fort Worth Opera followed with a public announcement on October 25. In a statement, Hayne Shumate, acting FWO board chair, said, "I am deeply grateful to...
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 sizzling new restaurants for October
Fall's almost always a good time for restaurant openings in Fort Worth and 2022 is no exception. There are burgers, sandwiches, street food, sushi, bread, dumplings, and a fried bologna sandwich. Here's where to eat for October: Akarii Revolving Sushi Conveyor belt sushi — where sushi rolls and other items are placed on a track that circulates through the restaurant, allowing you to pluck a dish as it passes your table — may be on the wane in Japan but they're still a fun novelty in DFW, and Akarii is one of the latest examples. Akarii first debuted in Mansfield in 2019, and...
North Texas bluebonnet capital flourishes as No. 4 best suburb in state
The North Texas city known as a bluebonnet capital of Texas each spring is also one of the state's best overall suburbs. Ennis lands at No. 4 in a recent SmartAsset ranking of the best suburbs near a large city in Texas. Nationally, it's ranked 102nd.Ennis, about 60 miles southeast of Fort Worth and 40 miles from Dallas (some might say too far to qualify as a "suburb"), earns a score of 59.47 (out of 100) in the affordability category, 84.60 in the jobs category, and 43.83 in the livability category in the SmartAsset study. While many North Texans know...
Uniquely charitable concession store to open at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport
There's a new store opening at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport that'll have a nonprofit component. Called The Bridge News and Convenience, it'll be an airport concession that not only sells souvenirs and items to travelers, it'll also create jobs, fund services, and improve community for local homelessness nonprofits.The store is a partnership between The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in Dallas and Presbyterian Night Shelter's Upspire in Fort Worth with R.S. Harris LLC and Gideon Toal Management. According to a release, it'll open in spring 2023.Throughout the seven-year contract, five percent revenue shared by The Bridge and Presbyterian Night Shelter is...
BBQ, toasty subs, and Italian top this Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has new openings, reopenings, and expansions. There's news about sub sandwiches, BBQ, and cool Halloween desserts, gathered from press releases and other sources across the internet, far and wide.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news: 61 Osteria is the new high-end Italian restaurant in downtown Fort Worth at 500 West 7th St. #100, on the ground floor of the recently updated 21-story First on 7th complex. This is the third collaboration from Adam Jones and Chef Blaine Staniford (Grace, Little Red Wasp), featuring Italian food and showcasing expansive views of nearby Burnett Park,...
Trinity Metro to give Fort Worth free rides on its cushy on-demand service
The transit agency that services Fort Worth is dying to give out free rides: Trinity Metro is offering freebies over the next few weeks on its on-demand shared ride service, ZIPZONE.ZIPZONE, which is vexingly all-caps (why can't it be Zipzone?), is a rideshare program like Uber or Lyft, but instead of a varying price, you pay a flat $3 per ride.However, rides are available only in their five designated zones including Southside, Mercantile, Southeast, and South Tarrant.Trinity Metro debuted the service in July 2019, and expanded it in June to the Southeast and the Southside, making connections to TCU, the...
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
A Fort Worth barbecue institution will celebrate its 95th birthday this week with too-good-to-be-true menu specials. There’s also a brunch aimed at celebrating lost loved ones with a special ceremony, and a Halloween-themed afternoon tea at a brand new downtown destination. This week also brings the return of a popular beer festival.Tuesday, October 18Caymus TasteMaker Dinner at Ruth’s ChrisThe fine-dining steakhouse chain is hosting a series of wine dinners, and the next one features popular Caymus Vineyards. The four-course event – to be held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings this week – features a main course of filet with rosemary...
