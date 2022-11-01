Read full article on original website
Analysis: Constitutional questions explained
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Nov. 8, Missourians will vote on four proposed amendments and one ballot question. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal...
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources both inside and outside the governor’s office who spoke with The Independent say Parson is leaning towards appointing Andrew Bailey as the state’s next attorney general if Schmitt is victorious on Nov. 8.
Students in Missouri Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream
(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
Plan for fire safety as holiday season begins
Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missouri families invest the extra time gained this weekend as we “fall back” to Central Standard Time to take several simple steps to keep their families safe during autumn and winter, according to a press release. At 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov....
