news3lv.com
X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
news3lv.com
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
news3lv.com
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts celebrates 70 years with $.70 donuts, new Tyra Banks Collab
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts is turning 70!. The popular nationwide donut chain, including its Las Vegas location, is gearing up to celebrate its 70th anniversary this month. A formal celebration will be held on Monday, November 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Randy's Donuts...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruiting for open positions during upcoming first responder career expo
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Residents looking for a career as first responders now have the chance to learn more during an in-person career fair. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at LVMPD Headquarters, located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
'Dusk 2 Dawn' kicks off 4th annual campaign at First Friday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Darker nights are approaching as daylight savings time comes to an end, and organizations are highlighting pedestrian safety. In an effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities, the 4th annual Dusk 2 Dawn NV campaign kicked off on Friday. Volunteers joined the community on First Friday, passing...
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks dining events and arrivals around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the Strip and off the Strip, Al Mancini and the team at Neon Feast has you covered. Al joined us to talk about all the new happenings in Las Vegas, with openings at resorts and other events.
news3lv.com
MGM Resorts reports best quarter for earnings on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts says its properties on the Las Vegas Strip just reported their best quarter ever in terms of revenue and earnings. The company reported the news during its third-quarter earnings conference call with investors on Wednesday. CEO Bill Hornbuckle said third-quarter net revenue was...
news3lv.com
Exhibit celebrates 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Guests gathered at the Luxor Hotel on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery. The new exhibit, Discovering King Tut's Tomb, featured a variety of specials and deals for guests who joined the historical celebration. The first 100 guests of...
news3lv.com
Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
news3lv.com
Spiegelworld pajama party celebrates one year anniversary of Superfrico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered in pajamas around the purple doors of Superfrico to celebrate its one-year anniversary at The Cosmopolitan. Guests indulged in pancakes, penguins, and pizza at Superfrico's popping pajama party Wednesday night. Spiegelworld’s Impresario Ross Mollison kicked off the night with DJ Marc Baker.
news3lv.com
The Smith Center presents Disney's Frozen, the Broadway Musical
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney's iconic ice queen is coming to Las Vegas!. The Smith Center will be showing Disney's 'Frozen' for a 10-day premiere from March 8, 2023 - March 18, 2023. The performance will continue from Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. afternoon...
news3lv.com
TODAY: Friday is last day for in-person early voting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day for in-person early voting in Clark County before Election Day next week. The early voting period for the midterm general election opened on Oct. 22 and concludes on Friday. Select early voting locations will be open on Friday....
news3lv.com
Winter holiday watering schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
news3lv.com
4-vehicle crash blocks several lanes at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A four-vehicle crash has blocked off several lanes at an intersection near UNLV Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a four-vehicle crash was reported at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. Three people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
WEATHER! Snow returns to mountains outside Las Vegas with cold, wet weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Snow is back on the mountains outside Las Vegas thanks to some cold, wet weather Thursday. Web cameras showed Lee Canyon with plenty of fresh powder at its chair lift. A spokesperson says the resort got nearly 4 inches of snow overnight. Southern Nevada woke...
news3lv.com
Guess who's back? The Starbucks iconic red cups
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Now that November is finally here, many argue it is the perfect time to start decorating and getting in the holiday spirit. Well, Starbucks also agrees. Starbucks' iconic red holiday cups return Thursday, Nov. 3, for the 25th year. Also returning for the 20th year is Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha.
