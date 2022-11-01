ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dusk 2 Dawn' kicks off 4th annual campaign at First Friday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Darker nights are approaching as daylight savings time comes to an end, and organizations are highlighting pedestrian safety. In an effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities, the 4th annual Dusk 2 Dawn NV campaign kicked off on Friday. Volunteers joined the community on First Friday, passing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

MGM Resorts reports best quarter for earnings on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts says its properties on the Las Vegas Strip just reported their best quarter ever in terms of revenue and earnings. The company reported the news during its third-quarter earnings conference call with investors on Wednesday. CEO Bill Hornbuckle said third-quarter net revenue was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Exhibit celebrates 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Guests gathered at the Luxor Hotel on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery. The new exhibit, Discovering King Tut's Tomb, featured a variety of specials and deals for guests who joined the historical celebration. The first 100 guests of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spiegelworld pajama party celebrates one year anniversary of Superfrico

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered in pajamas around the purple doors of Superfrico to celebrate its one-year anniversary at The Cosmopolitan. Guests indulged in pancakes, penguins, and pizza at Superfrico's popping pajama party Wednesday night. Spiegelworld’s Impresario Ross Mollison kicked off the night with DJ Marc Baker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Smith Center presents Disney's Frozen, the Broadway Musical

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney's iconic ice queen is coming to Las Vegas!. The Smith Center will be showing Disney's 'Frozen' for a 10-day premiere from March 8, 2023 - March 18, 2023. The performance will continue from Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. afternoon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TODAY: Friday is last day for in-person early voting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day for in-person early voting in Clark County before Election Day next week. The early voting period for the midterm general election opened on Oct. 22 and concludes on Friday. Select early voting locations will be open on Friday....
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Winter holiday watering schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4-vehicle crash blocks several lanes at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A four-vehicle crash has blocked off several lanes at an intersection near UNLV Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a four-vehicle crash was reported at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. Three people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guess who's back? The Starbucks iconic red cups

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Now that November is finally here, many argue it is the perfect time to start decorating and getting in the holiday spirit. Well, Starbucks also agrees. Starbucks' iconic red holiday cups return Thursday, Nov. 3, for the 25th year. Also returning for the 20th year is Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha.
LAS VEGAS, NV

