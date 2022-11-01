Read full article on original website
Wawa to Wilson? Popular gas station confirms it’s narrowing down potential building sites
With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.
cbs17
18-wheeler spills explosives on US-64 in Rocky Mount, 2 lanes reopen
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of US-64 in Rocky Mount was closed in both directions much of the day Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned during the morning commute, spilling both explosives and hazardous materials, Rocky Mount police said. As of 5 p.m., lanes have started to reopen,...
WRAL
Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
Driver charged after 18-wheeler overturns, spills explosives on US-64 in Rocky Mount, police say
US-64 is closed in both directions after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.
WITN
KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
WITN
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
warrenrecord.com
Welcoming new teachers to Warren County
Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
warrenrecord.com
Wright honored for 56 years of service
NAPA Auto Parts-Walker Auto and Truck recently honored JD Wright, store manager of the Macon Street, Warrenton, location, for 56 years of service. Technically, he has worked there for 56 years and four months, but Wright really doesn’t count the months, or years for that matter. “I enjoy what...
WRAL
Creating an environment for businesses to thrive in Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. The Nash County Economic Development Alliance is a new partnership between the Nash County Board of Commissioners and the towns in Nash County to promote job growth and investment in the area. "The Alliance is a structured, organized method of enhancing the relationship with our towns and working with them on a consistent basis to help them advance, encourage, and sustain new and established businesses. [The focus will be] especially on small businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, and redevelopment and revitalization efforts of the downtowns, which are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Andy Hagy, Director of Nash County Economic Development.
rrspin.com
Animal control shelter closed Friday through Monday
The Halifax County Health Department Animal Control Shelter will be closed Friday, November 4, 2022 through Monday, November 7, 2022 for maintenance and cleaning. The Animal Control Shelter will open Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
rrspin.com
ECU donates Stop the Bleed Kits to four school systems
ECU Health donated Stop the Bleed Kits to public schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties as part of its goal to distribute these life-saving resources to public schools across eastern North Carolina. These kits provide resources such as tourniquets, trauma dressing, compressed gauze, gloves and training for school...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
warrenrecord.com
Historical marker honoring Dr. L. Julian Haywood unveiled
The life of Warrenton native and medical pioneer Dr. L. Julian Haywood is honored with a historical marker standing in front of the historic Sledge-Hayley-Haywood House in Warrenton where he grew up. A ceremony marking the unveiling and dedication of the historical marker was held Oct. 26 on the grounds of the historic home.
Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime
JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
Rocky Mount, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Rocky Mount. The North Johnston High School football team will have a game with Nash Central High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. The Jacksonville High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mount High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
rrspin.com
Tarboro native second HCC presidential candidate presented
Tarboro native Carmen Nunalee was the second of three Halifax Community College presidential hopefuls to be presented to the public during a forum on the campus Tuesday. The third candidate — Pamela Monaco — will be presented later today at 2:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Phillip Taylor Building on the campus.
