Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young
The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving finally apologizes for posting antisemitic film after incurring 5-game suspension
Shortly after the Brooklyn Nets slapped Kyrie Irving with at least a five-game suspension, the controversial superstar finally apologized for posting a film with antisemitic tropes on his Twitter last week. Irving apologized late Thursday night through his Instagram, which has 17.6 million followers. Irving conceded that the 2018 film...
Knicks shakeup: Quentin Grimes replaces Evan Fournier in starting lineup
New York Knicks second-year wing Quentin Grimes’ status quickly changed from situational to a starter in just one game. Grimes will replace Evan Fournier in the starting lineup in Tom Thibodeau’s bid to arrest an alarming three-game slide in their tough seven-game stretch against playoff contenders. The shakeup...
Knicks squander 23-pt lead in deflating loss to Hawks
Shades of last season’s New York Knicks. The Knicks starters sputtered and could not sustain a 23-point lead as they fell prey to the Atlanta Hawks, 112-99, Wednesday night at the Madison Square Garden. It was their first home loss of the season and a third straight defeat in...
With Knicks guard Quentin Grimes back, what will happen to the rest of the backcourt?
Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes played his first minutes of his second NBA season on Wednesday against the Hawks. However, he came in with about four minutes left; by then, the game was all but over. The Hawks ended up winning 112-99. “I thought he gave us some pretty good...
Kyrie Irving makes amends; Nets and star guard to donate $500K each to anti-hate groups
Brooklyn Nets‘ star Kyrie Irving finally took responsibility for his social media post promoting a link to a film filled with antisemitic tropes. Irving announced the donation in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit organization that fights all forms of antisemitism and bias, released Wednesday evening.
NBA legends rip Nets star Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film: He should have been suspended
NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal called Brooklyn Nets‘ star Kyrie Irving an ‘idiot’ while Reggie Miller is disappointed with the present-day players for not calling him out. Irving continued to enjoy playing even after doubling down on his promotion of a movie filled with...
Report: Nets’ Ben Simmons comes up in cursory trade talks
Ben Simmons has not found his groove yet with the Brooklyn Nets since his return from a long 470-day layoff. Simmons is back in street clothes again, missing the Nets’ last two games with left knee soreness this time. The 6-10 Australian playmaker is averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 assists,...
Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is taking his game to a whole new level
Knicks starting center, Mitchell Robinson has made a superb impact while on the floor for the Knicks. This past offseason, Robinson signed a 4-year, $60 million contract to stay with New York long-term. Through the team’s first six games of the season, the 5th year big man is averaging 7.3...
Knicks pull out gut-check win against shorthanded 76ers
Desperate times call for desperate measures. New York Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup tweaks and Cam Reddish’s desperate attempt to plant himself in the rotation saved them from what could have been a disastrous loss on the road. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing skid with a come-from-behind...
Knicks’ RJ Barrett starting to hit his threes
New York Knicks forward, RJ Barrett has finally started to regain his form beyond the arc after having a dreadful shooting slump to begin the season. Barrett is 5 for his last 10 from downtown after shooting just 4-for-28 from 3-point distance through the team’s first five games. Knicks...
