Lima, OH

Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing

By J Swygart
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday.

According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.

The case will be presented to the Allen County grand jury for possible charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156 or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.

bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates

Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

