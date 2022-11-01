Read full article on original website
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
maritime-executive.com
China Floats World’s Largest Containerships as MSC’s Growth Continues
MSC’s growth as the world’s largest container shipping company is continuing unabated despite continuing signs of a near-term softening in the market and falling demand. The carrier, which was tied with Maersk at the beginning of 2022 for the largest carrying capacity, has continued to expand. At the end of last week, two more ultra large container vessels were floated by their Chinese shipbuilder as MSC prepares to start operating a new class of vessels that will be the largest containerships yet built.
Engadget
GM says it's ready to power all its US facilities with renewable energy by 2025
General Motors is on track to secure 100 percent of the electricity it needs to power all of its US facilities with renewable energy by 2025. On Wednesday, the automaker announced it recently finalized the sourcing agreements it needs to make that feat a reality. The announcement puts GM on track to meet the most recent renewable energy target it set for itself late last year. Previously, the company had planned to power all of its US facilities with renewables by 2030. GM claims its accelerated transition will allow it to avoid producing an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions between 2025 and 2030.
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
'Archimedes Waveswing': 20 years of research leads to successful trials of this wave energy converter
A Scottish marine energy company has tested a novel wave energy conversion technology device called "Archimedes Waveswing," in Orkney, northeastern coast of Scotland. The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), a testing facility, observed "encouraging" results from the current phase of sea trials of the wave energy technology, according to a press statement issued by the firm AWS Ocean Energy on Tuesday.
insideevs.com
Gas Cars Consume Much More Electricity Than People May Realize
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
EV Battery Recycling: A Critical Component Of The Green Revolution But One That Continues To Present Major Hurdles
As the electric vehicle (EV) market takes off in the U.S., China and around the globe, environmentalists have cause for celebration. EVs are becoming mainstream and very soon a sizable portion of all vehicles on the road will be all-electric. Major manufacturers like General Motors Co. GM are joining the...
Arianne Phosphate Has Capacity To Meet Growing Demand As Electric Vehicles Transition To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries
The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is fraught with controversial opinions; companies and consumers alike have all but waged war over how to make the best battery possible. For decades, companies — specifically North American companies — placed their bets on lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on lithium, cobalt, and nickel resources.
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
gcaptain.com
Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc Moves Towards Shipping Unit IPO
(Bloomberg) — Abu Dhabi’s main energy company has hired Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC to work on potentially listing its shipping unit, according to people familiar with the matter. An initial public offering of Adnoc Logistics & Services could come as...
wastetodaymagazine.com
McNeilus partners with SSAB on fossil fuel-free truck
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, has announced a partnership with SSAB in fossil fuel-free steel applications for severe-duty commercial vehicles. SSAB, a Swedish steel manufacturer, initiated the partnership with Oshkosh Corp., OshKosh, Wisconsin, because of its reputation as an innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment,...
maritime-executive.com
Singapore’s First Dedicated Methanol Bunker Tanker Ordered by GET
An order has been placed for the first dedicated methanol bunkering ship that will operate in Singapore. According to the team developing the vessel, it will add a new dimension to the bunkering operations in Singapore, which remains the world’s largest bunker market for the maritime industry. It will also become an important step as the industry increasingly moves toward methanol as the near-term alternative fuel in the process of reducing carbon emissions from shipping.
maritime-executive.com
Partnering Towards Zero Emissions Shipping: Playbook Part 4
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Sanjay Kuttan, Jillian Carson-Jackson, David Cummins, Margi van Gogh, Torbjörn Rydbergh]. The shipping industry is accelerating its decarbonization efforts, building on past initiatives for example, (Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP), to meet more ambitious targets. The sector appreciates that effective large-scale decarbonization requires alignment and collaboration across the ecosystem. This is evidenced by various partnerships that have emerged to collectively address maritime decarbonization. This article explores the current landscape of collaboration. Is the current approach holistic and inclusive enough to achieve ambitions set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), European Union (EU), and the Paris Climate Agreement?
Europe leans on Asia for 'homegrown' EV batteries
LONDON/BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Europe's drive to build a homegrown electric vehicle battery industry is hitting roadblocks as investors shy away from giving startups sufficient funding to challenge the Asian companies that dominate the market.
msn.com
Jeep-maker Stellantis expects raw material inflation to ease next year
Automaker Stellantis expects inflation costs on raw materials to subside next year following significant increases during the coronavirus pandemic. But CFO Richard Palmer said any gains of lower raw material costs could be offset by higher inflation on other elements. The spiking costs of raw materials have been largely offset...
freightwaves.com
Air cargo market continues to deflate under global economic pressures
The air cargo market continued to unwind 18 months of record gains in October as the global economy slows and consumers tighten their purse strings while spending more on services. The industry is well into the typical peak season with little sign of increased shipping activity. Demand and rates are...
WNCT
Coffee grounds could help make biodiesel, offset fossil fuel
Instead of going in the trash or, perhaps, a compost heap, a new study proposes that used coffee grounds could help feed biodiesel-producing algae. Published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the study was first spotted by New Atlas, which noted that coffee grounds can already be turned into biofuel—no algae necessary. But it’s more complex process than producing fuel from algae, which is also nothing new.
