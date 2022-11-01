Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.

KOSI 101.1 will switch over to nonstop Christmas music on Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

The switchover will happen during an event with Santa and KOSI 101.1 at Park Meadows Retail Resorts that will take place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This year we thought it would be fun to make the switch to all Christmas music out at Park Meadows Retail Resort,” said KOSI 101.1 Program Director, Jim Lawson. “I’m also excited to announce that we will have a contest where one lucky child will get to push the big red button with Santa to help launch KOSI 101.1 into Christmas music this year. You can enter the contest now at www.kosi101.com.”

KOSI 101.1 said listeners will get to enjoy the classic holiday songs from Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Gene Autry as well as contemporary holiday hits from Josh Groban, Maria Carey, Michael Buble and Carrie Underwood

This is the 21st year KOSI 101.1 has played 24/7 Christmas music.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.