ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hl3xU_0iucYiH100

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.

KOSI 101.1 will switch over to nonstop Christmas music on Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

The switchover will happen during an event with Santa and KOSI 101.1 at Park Meadows Retail Resorts that will take place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hallmark Channel reveals 2022 holiday movie lineup

“This year we thought it would be fun to make the switch to all Christmas music out at Park Meadows Retail Resort,” said KOSI 101.1 Program Director, Jim Lawson. “I’m also excited to announce that we will have a contest where one lucky child will get to push the big red button with Santa to help launch KOSI 101.1 into Christmas music this year. You can enter the contest now at www.kosi101.com.”

How much does it usually snow in November in Denver?

KOSI 101.1 said listeners will get to enjoy the classic holiday songs from Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Gene Autry as well as contemporary holiday hits from Josh Groban, Maria Carey, Michael Buble and Carrie Underwood

This is the 21st year KOSI 101.1 has played 24/7 Christmas music.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

Related
The Denver Gazette

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. THANKSGIVING EVENTS Nov. 16: Let's Talk Turkey Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com. Nov. 17: Thanksgiving Feast Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $130; cookstreet.com. ...
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

The 6 Most Historic Restaurants in Boulder

Bon Apétit named Boulder the best food town in America, and Livability, Food & Wine Magazine, Forbes, and BuzzFeed all put it on their top cities for food lists. In addition to these honors, Boulder has a plethora of fun and amazing historic restaurants to visit. Here are the top six rated historic restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews:
BOULDER, CO
coloradorailroadmuseum.org

Dining on the Rails November 2022: Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup

As the weather really starts to cool down, we thought we’d share the recipe for Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup from the Denver & Rio Grande Western. Before we share the recipe, we are going to share the history of the soup itself. Navy Bean Soup, also commonly referred...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
365traveler.com

23 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN GOLDEN CO YOU’LL LOVE

Do you dream of a Western adventure filled with stunning mountain views and outdoor activities? Look no further than Golden, Colorado. This charming small town is located just 15 miles west of Downtown Denver and is nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains. It offers a perfect mix of outdoor adventures and historic charm. It’s truly a Colorado town you don’t want to miss!
GOLDEN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy