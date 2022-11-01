ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension

- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the three-time...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Second Round Pick Cut News

The Seattle Seahawks swapped out draft bust wide receivers on Tuesday afternoon. Seattle signed Laquon Treadwell, a onetime first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and released J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks had previously traded for Arcega-Whiteside back in August, in exchange for cornerback...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans

HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1). The Florida State product is a Houston native, so...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy