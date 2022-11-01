Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The fake-pass-arriving deke he put on Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson was more effective than a block on Kenneth Walker’s TD run.
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News
The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans schedule, television: How to watch NFL Week 9 game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 9 picks, predictions:. Eagles vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Falcons | Dolphins vs....
Eagles rule out two players for Thursday vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott for Thursday’s game against the host
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the three-time...
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
NFL World Reacts To The Second Round Pick Cut News
The Seattle Seahawks swapped out draft bust wide receivers on Tuesday afternoon. Seattle signed Laquon Treadwell, a onetime first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and released J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks had previously traded for Arcega-Whiteside back in August, in exchange for cornerback...
NBC Sports
Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans
HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1). The Florida State product is a Houston native, so...
Comments / 0