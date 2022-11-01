Read full article on original website
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher assesses Texas A&M loss to Florida, fifth straight for Aggies
Texas A&M lost five-straight games for the first time since 1980 following Saturday's 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies surrendered 21 unanswered points in the second half and were out-manned by the Gators after a flu outbreak hit the team hard this week ahead of kickoff. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was not up for excuses after the game and said execution failures led to the setback.
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
247Sports
Auburn players share Bryan Harsin's last message to team after firing
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Owen Pappoe had one thing on his mind. The senior linebacker and team captain was really looking forward to lunch Monday afternoon. He had a good morning. He was walking out of the building, business as usual before the team’s defensive film session in the afternoon.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
By The Numbers: Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
No. 24 Kentucky's 21-17 win at Missouri Saturday by the numbers:. – Kentucky is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, while Missouri is 4-5, 2-4 in the league. – UK leads the series with Missouri, 9-4. – The Wildcats have won seven of the last eight. – Kentucky leads...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia
A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
LSU gets the post Alabama win momentum on the right foot with commitment from 2024 OL Khayree Lee
The last time 2024 offensive lineman Khayree Lee visited LSU for the Ole Miss game he headed back to his home in Marrero later that evening with an offer in hand. The John Ehret product made a return trip for the Alabama game this weekend and left a member of the Tiger family.
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M draw criticism as Florida QB Anthony Richardson leads Gators win
The bleeding did not stop for Texas A&M, as Jimbo Fisher and company saw the Aggies' defense get shredded by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in a 41-24 loss. It was the Aggies' fifth-straight loss, as the Gators (5-4) went for 291 rushing yards against an Aggies (3-6) defense that was depleted by a flu outbreak.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss to Liberty
Arkansas lost its first non-conference game under Sam Pittman on Saturday when No. 23 Liberty rolled into Fayetteville (Ark.) and left with a 21-19 win in front of a homecoming crowd of 70,072. The Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC) were lifeless in the first half and trailed 21-3 at the break,...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
What Kansas State players said after their 34-27 loss against Texas
This is what Kansas State players said after their 34-27 loss against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. "He told me he was gonna do that earlier in the week and I was like, 'Why?, I don't know why he did that. But it looked really cool. And I'm happy he's healthy from it because I was worried about how he landed. He's a freak athlete, and he's gonna keep showing it. "
Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA
SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
