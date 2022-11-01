Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.”

Authorities said some of the cases referenced in social media posts involved overdoses with no foul play suspected. There was no evidence that the cases are linked,” they said.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

“An important message to anyone on social media: spreading unverified information is harmful,” police said. “Seek out facts from verified sources.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said investigators are always analyzing active investigations to determine any links. If there is an actual risk to the public, CMPD said it will notify the community with verified information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.