No doubt about it: Iowa needs a whole lot more rain
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning, shows just how badly Iowa could use rain. Right now, the entire state remains in some type of drought. Nearly 89% of Iowa is moderately dry with nearly 11% in extreme drought, that latter of which is showing up in northwest and western areas, and is up from seven-percent just last week. Cass and most contiguous Counties are shown to be in a Moderate drought, with parts of Shelby and Montgomery in a severe drought, along with Harrison, Mills, Fremont and Page Counties.
UI program aims to meet high demand for more pharmacists
(Radio Iowa) – At the height of the pandemic, many Iowa drugs stores cut hours or closed a few days a week due to staff shortages, and pharmacists and pharm techs remain in very high demand. Liz Davis, director of admissions at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, says pharmacists play an exceptionally crucial role, as they’re arguably the state’s most accessible healthcare providers. “You can just walk into your community pharmacy and chat with a healthcare provider about ailments that you might be having versus calling your doctor, making an appointment, trying to travel to that appointment, and getting in to see a physician,” Davis says. “Our community pharmacists are so important in building those relationships and keeping our community safe and expanding that access to health care, especially in rural parts of the state of Iowa.”
Franken coming down the final campaign stretch w/a positive outlook
(Lebanon, Iowa) – The fight to win hearts and minds in the 2022 General Election continues until November 8th. And, while some in the political arena are sweating out these last few days over concerns Iowa may turns more blue or red, one candidate says he’s just looking forward in a positive light and is ready to accept the vote outcome, good or bad. Democrat Mike Franken is hoping to beat long-term Iowa Republican Congressman Charles Grassley in the upcoming election. He told KJAN News that he’s been trying to keep the rhetoric to a minimum, because it’s what the people want.
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
Preview of the Hinson-Mathis race in Iowa’s second congressional district
(Radio Iowa) – Two former T-V journalists are running to represent Iowa’s new second congressional district. Republican Ashley Hinson of Marion, who worked at K-C-R-G in Cedar Rapids for a decade, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House. Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, a state senator, was a news anchor for two and a half decades at K-W-W-L in Waterloo, then at K-C-R-G. They are running in the new second congressional district, which includes the cities of Grinnell, Mason City and Dubuque as well as Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.
Iowa officials say beware of scams claiming votes can be cast online, by phone
(Radio Iowa) – State officials are urging Iowans to be wary of scams that INCORRECTLY claim you can cast your vote online or by phone. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens says his agency started investigating a Mahaska County case in September. “Phone calls were being made and attempting to gain either personal information or to leave a false impression that you could vote via the telephone,” Bayens says. “Obviously once that information gets passed up through the Mahaska County Sheriff’s office, it came into the Department of Public Safety and our FBI partners as well.”
Powerball jackpot increased again
(Radio Iowa) – Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball Jackpot higher again for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer details the numbers. “It’s a world record for tomorrow’s drawing it’s an estimated $1.6 billion annuity, $782.4 million cash option,” she says. Neubauer says the sales have picked up dramatically in Iowa. She says the number of tickets being bought for the drawing would be a week’s worth of sales when the jackpot is smaller.
Pate says Iowans cast paper ballots, so votes can’t be hacked
(Radio Iowa) – The state’s top election official says there’s “zero evidence” Iowa’s vote counting systems could be hacked or infiltrated. Secretary of State Paul Pate says every ballot is a paper ballot and none of the ballot tabulators poll workers will use next Tuesday are connected to the internet.
Many Iowa schools are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
(Radio Iowa) – Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s Human resources director Tom Drzycimski says an increase in pay and training offerings have aided the school’s search. “The local community college has been providing more authorization classes,” Drzycimski says. “We’ve had a number of people that have taken advantage of those, some of them are our own paraprofessionals.”
Iowa Finance Authority Awards funds to support homelessness assistance initiatives in Pott. & other Counties
(DES MOINES) – The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. IFA Executive Director Debi Durham says “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need. Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing and this funding will aid in those efforts.”
Rainbow fentanyl is fortunately a no-show during Iowa’s Halloween celebrations
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans heard dire warnings last month about the possibility of rainbow fentanyl showing up in kids’ trick-or-treat bags, but Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they had no reports of the drug appearing anywhere in the five-state area. “DEA agents have yet to see or seize rainbow fentanyl, I think that’s important to know,” Murray says. “We’re not naive enough to think that it’s not out there but DEA agents have not seized it. State and locals were reaching out, working with them to kind of see what they’re seeing, but Halloween has come and gone and we have not seen the rainbow fentanyl.”
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, first time in 92 years
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans will have to carefully plan ahead for their Thanksgiving meals this year, as the state’s largest grocery chain won’t be available for last-minute shopping trips. If you forgot the cranberry sauce, need more sweet potatoes or don’t have time to bake a pumpkin pie, get it the day before, because you won’t be able to buy it on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee. The West Des Moines-based chain is announcing that all 285-plus retail locations will be closed on November 24th.
Iowans can now enroll in health care plans through the ACA
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans are now able to open enroll under the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Federal data shows more than 72-thousand Iowans enrolled in health care plans through the marketplace last year. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says enrollment in marketplace plans has risen in recent years as more options became available. Ommen says Iowans who haven’t done this before should talk to marketplace navigators or contact the Iowa Insurance Division for help.
There’s support available for Iowa caregivers of loved ones with dementia
(Radio Iowa) – The approaching holiday season can be the hardest time of the year for many of the 73-thousand Iowans who are caring for a loved one with dementia. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they offer a wide array of resources, programs and support groups just for caregivers.
October concludes very dry, promise of rain during November
(Radio Iowa) – October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. “We’re starting to trend down into the driest part of the year which is December, January and February,” Glisan says, “but if we look at the statewide average total, we were just under an inch, and that’s about one-and-three-quarter inches below average across the state.”
