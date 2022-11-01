ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Charlotte Hornets free agent Miles Bridges pleads no contest to domestic violence

After months of postponements, Miles Bridges’ domestic violence case has finally come to a resolution. On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent pleaded no contest to a felony count of injuring a child’s parent, agreeing to a three-year probation period with no jail time, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Dick’s Sporting Goods tries something new in NC, debuts outlet store in Concord

A discount store from Dick’s Sporting Goods’ is making its North Carolina debut in the Charlotte region. Going, Going, Gone! opened Wednesday at Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. A weekend of opening events is planned Friday through Sunday. The store was converted from a Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store, the company said in a news release.
CONCORD, NC

