2urbangirls.com
Attempted armed robbery in West Hollywood under investigation
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Two suspects tried to rob a man at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday, eventually hitting the victim with their vehicle. The crime occurred about 9:10 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video. The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of […]
signalscv.com
Deputies: Stolen plates, not stolen vehicle in Valencia
A traffic stop in Valencia resulted in the discovery of swapped license plates, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were alerted of a protentional stolen vehicle at 3:53 p.m. The stolen vehicle was reported to be a gray BMW SUV.
Stolen Big Rig Cab Erupts into Flames at End of Pursuit
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers chased a stolen big rig cab in a slow speed pursuit from the Kern County area to the… Read more "Stolen Big Rig Cab Erupts into Flames at End of Pursuit"
Fontana teen caught driving with 40 pounds of meth in car, deputies say
Deputies say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in a car driven by a 17-year-old from Fontana.
signalscv.com
Firefighter accused of assault has sentencing delayed
A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain – who was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation in Stevenson Ranch in July of last year – has had his sentencing hearing postponed to Dec. 5, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Adam Clint,...
signalscv.com
Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing
A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and,...
Felon Suspected of Posing as Detective and Stealing from Handymen Arrested
A felon suspected of posing as a police detective and stealing more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, and other possible victims are being urged to contact authorities.
L.A. Weekly
Suspects Identified In Covina Halloween Weekend Shooting
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified two suspects in connection to a Covina shooting that left two dead over Halloween weekend. The suspects were Brian Thomas Ramos and Joel Daniel Garcia, both 19 and both considered armed and dangerous. Ramos is wanted for murder, while Garcia is wanted...
foxla.com
West Covina PD investigating double homicide
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in West Covina, officials said. The West Covina Police Department received a call at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, off La Puente Road. Arriving officers found two men at...
signalscv.com
One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery
One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
signalscv.com
Convicted felon and woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges
A male convicted felon and a woman were both arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges on Tuesday in Castaic, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, school resource deputies were patrolling the 31500 block of...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Pico Rivera
PICO RIVERA, Calif. – A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to...
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area crash
LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single- vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP.
Man arrested for impersonating an officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking residents
A man is in jail accused of posing as a Los Angeles police officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking people.Investigators said Alejandro Martin targeted handymen and construction workers who placed advertisements in a popular Spanish-language classified marketplace. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Martin swindled as much as $100,000 from at least eight victims."The victims would go to the suspect's home... in some victims' incidents he did flash a badge," said LASD Detective Cesar Gallegos. Some of the crimes involved the sale of vehicles where he would take the victims' money and not deliver the cars. In the past, police arrested Martin twice and he is also accused of grand theft and impersonating a police officer, however, the impersonation charges were dropped both times. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in double killing in Palmdale parking lot
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with...
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
