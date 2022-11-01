ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Election Returns Lagging

In a county that has nearly always exceeded the voter turnout of the rest of the state, ballot returns in Chaffee County appear to be lagging a bit, after a good start. The county stands at a 35.2 percent return rate. The reason isn’t known. It could simply be that...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Clarifying Salida Senior Center Ballot Question

With only five days left until the November 8 election, a question has come up regarding the City of Salida Ballot Question 2C, regarding the transfer of the building owned by the city itself to the organization conducting community activities. The wording reads:. City of Salida Ballot Question 2C. Conveyance...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Midterm Vote Rises to 30.6 Percent

On Tuesday, November 1, just a week before the 2022 midterm election, the pace of voting has picked up. The Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received 625 mail ballots back on Tuesday, for a total return of 4,796. There was only one in-person voter who stopped by a Chaffee Voting Center on Tuesday.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Election Perspective

When PT Wood ran for mayor against incumbent Salida Mayor Jim Livecchi he won in a landslide victory garnering 69 percent of the votes to 31 percent for LiVecchi. Beating an incumbent mayor like that says two things- the challenger must have been pretty good and the mayor must have been pretty bad. PT Wood did such an amazing job as Mayor his first term that he ran unopposed in his re-election. Chaffee County is lucky to have such an experienced and proven person running for County Commissioner.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Youthful Voters Like This Could Have an Impact on the 2022 Mid-term Election

My experience dropping off my election ballot at the Chaffee County Administration building dropbox Nov. 1, was unexpectedly uplifting. Sure, I was glad to have completed – and signed – my ballot and maneuvered my walker over to the drop box and inserted it. There was someone parked...
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) to Offer Free A1C Testing

Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14 in Salida and Tuesday, November 15 in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Coach Skipper to Lead SHS Baseball for Salida Spartans

Spartan Athletics announced today that new head coach Ken Skipper will lead the Salida High school (SHS) Baseball program for the spring 2023 season. Skipper brings state championship experience with him and believes that baseball is more than just a game – it is an opportunity to guide young adults to be outstanding people both on and off the field.
SALIDA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy