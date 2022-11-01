Local boy makes good, much to the dismay of the local team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove -- valiant effort young man! -- and J.T. Realmuto would have been standing on third base with Dan Baker bellowing Bryce Harper's name as the Phillies' showman/slugger/savior sauntered to the plate with his team down a run in the bottom of the ninth.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO