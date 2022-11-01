ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Guy McCormick's Robbery of Realmuto Keys Astros Win, Puts Phillies on Brink

Local boy makes good, much to the dismay of the local team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove -- valiant effort young man! -- and J.T. Realmuto would have been standing on third base with Dan Baker bellowing Bryce Harper's name as the Phillies' showman/slugger/savior sauntered to the plate with his team down a run in the bottom of the ninth.
When Are 2022 MLB Winter Meetings?

When are 2022 MLB Winter Meetings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball reaches the final stages of the 2022 MLB season, our sights can move to the exciting events still to come. One of the big events of the sport that’s still to hit the calendar this year...
Reddit Calls Out Rob Manfred for MLB Blackout Restrictions at World Series

Reddit thread calls out Rob Manfred for MLB blackout restrictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Life as a major sports commissioner isn’t all private planes and important handshakes. Yes, that comes with the territory, but sometimes you’re just sitting at the World Series unaware of the approaching reddit mobs.
White Sox Pedro Grifol's Emotional Tribute to Family's Sacrifices

Grifol's emotional tribute to family's sacrifices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn unbuttoned a No. 5 jersey and picked up a classic, black-and-white White Sox ballcap for Pedro Grifol to wear over his dress clothes. They shook hands, exchanged a few words...
