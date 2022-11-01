Don’t forget to give your landscape a steady amount of water, through irrigation or by hand, if there is not adequate rain. As soon as the November weather appears to be settled, it is time to select and plant such annuals as pansies, violas and ornamental cabbages and kale. Plan now for your spring flowering season with a mixture of annuals and perennials. Don’t get in a hurry to prune woody plants. Late December through February is usually the best time to prune them. Place orders for seeds this month so you will have them available when you are ready to plant. By ordering early, you will be more certain of getting the varieties you want. In addition to ordering seeds that you are already familiar with, try a few new kinds each year to broaden your garden contents.

