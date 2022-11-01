80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If leg warmers and oversized blazers mean anything to you, this ’80s throwback item might make its way under your Christmas tree in 2022 .

Trapper Keeper is offering a limited edition bundle including exclusive designs and extras.

One of the most iconic school supplies ever will be available for the 2022 holiday season in Rainbow Bubbles and Unicorn print along with limited-edition stickers, slap bracelets, a notepad and a zipper pencil pouch.

Trapper Keeper Unicorn Holiday Bundle (PRNewsfoto/Trapper Keeper)

The binder bundles are available for $19.99 only at Mead.com .

