ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QafQx_0iucX1dM00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If leg warmers and oversized blazers mean anything to you, this ’80s throwback item might make its way under your Christmas tree in 2022 .

Trapper Keeper is offering a limited edition bundle including exclusive designs and extras.

No winner, again! Powerball jackpot reaches historic levels

One of the most iconic school supplies ever will be available for the 2022 holiday season in Rainbow Bubbles and Unicorn print along with limited-edition stickers, slap bracelets, a notepad and a zipper pencil pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CybHM_0iucX1dM00
Trapper Keeper Unicorn Holiday Bundle (PRNewsfoto/Trapper Keeper)

The binder bundles are available for $19.99 only at Mead.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midwestliving.com

Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio

Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy