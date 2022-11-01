Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
Quadruple homicide suspect may avoid murder conviction through plea agreement
One of four people charged in connection with a quadruple homicide in 2020 may have avoided a murder conviction by pleading guilty to other counts against him.
Man sentenced to 64 years in January murder outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was sentenced to 64 years for the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson was found guilty in September. "We are pleased to bring justice for Marlin, his family and friends,"...
Defendant in ambushing, fatal shooting of man sentenced to 64 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to 64 years in prison for a January murder on the Indianapolis' Far Eastside.
WAND TV
Authorities arrest third suspect for shooting death of Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested. According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. >> Community prayer held after shooting death of Arrion McClelland. On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police...
Child wounded in shooting on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was reportedly wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road. IMPD officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot and found a person with apparent injuries from a gunshot.
cbs4indy.com
Man who waited 2 hours to ambush murder victim sentenced to 64 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who reportedly waited for two hours in order to ambush and gun down Marlin Kiser outside Carriage House East apartments in January has been sentenced to serve 64 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Andre Johnson was convicted in September after...
Fox 59
DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead. The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
cbs4indy.com
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police report.
Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
Man convicted in 2021 shooting death of woman at southeast side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a woman on Indianapolis' southeast side, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday. Marco Pacheco-Aleman was convicted of murder in the death of Karen Castro-Martinez after a two-day jury trial, the prosecutor announced. On...
IMPD actively searching for homicide suspect who court records claim shot his best friend
INDIANAPOLIS– Police are actively searching for a person they believe shot and killed a man earlier this year on Indy’s east side. Just after midnight in late June, inside a home on north Gladstone, 28-year-old Gregory Ware was shot and rushed to the hospital. Police on scene that night admitted the case was hampered initially […]
VIDEO: Indianapolis man in intensive care after shooting at Anderson gas station; suspect in custody
ANDERSON, Ind. — One person was badly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Anderson convenience store. An Anderson Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Conoco gas station at 1002 Nichol Avenue around 5:45 p.m.. They found a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m. […]
fox32chicago.com
Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
