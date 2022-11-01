ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WAND TV

Authorities arrest third suspect for shooting death of Decatur man

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested. According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. >> Community prayer held after shooting death of Arrion McClelland. On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child wounded in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was reportedly wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road. IMPD officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot and found a person with apparent injuries from a gunshot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man who waited 2 hours to ambush murder victim sentenced to 64 years

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who reportedly waited for two hours in order to ambush and gun down Marlin Kiser outside Carriage House East apartments in January has been sentenced to serve 64 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Andre Johnson was convicted in September after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead. The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute

ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
ANDERSON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise

INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy