Crews rescue ‘David Hasslefluff’ from Bellevue house fire; fundraiser set up for vet bills

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A GoFundMe has been started for a western Washington cat’s medical bills.

“David Hasslefluff” was rescued from a Bellevue house fire on Sunday.

The cat was treated on the scene, but is still receiving care for smoke inhalation.

His family also made it out safe, but their five other pets died in the fire.

The fundraiser was started by the homeowner’s brother.

“This is very expensive treatment, and a difficult expense in the face of substantial burden of a lost house and displaced family,” Andrew Telesca said. “I would ask for your support and donations to help with the medical care of David Hasslefluff and the other pets rescued from the fire.”

Almost $3,000 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.

