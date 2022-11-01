Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot increased again
(Radio Iowa) – Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball Jackpot higher again for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer details the numbers. “It’s a world record for tomorrow’s drawing it’s an estimated $1.6 billion annuity, $782.4 million cash option,” she says. Neubauer says the sales have picked up dramatically in Iowa. She says the number of tickets being bought for the drawing would be a week’s worth of sales when the jackpot is smaller.
Franken coming down the final campaign stretch w/a positive outlook
(Lebanon, Iowa) – The fight to win hearts and minds in the 2022 General Election continues until November 8th. And, while some in the political arena are sweating out these last few days over concerns Iowa may turns more blue or red, one candidate says he’s just looking forward in a positive light and is ready to accept the vote outcome, good or bad. Democrat Mike Franken is hoping to beat long-term Iowa Republican Congressman Charles Grassley in the upcoming election. He told KJAN News that he’s been trying to keep the rhetoric to a minimum, because it’s what the people want.
No doubt about it: Iowa needs a whole lot more rain
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning, shows just how badly Iowa could use rain. Right now, the entire state remains in some type of drought. Nearly 89% of Iowa is moderately dry with nearly 11% in extreme drought, that latter of which is showing up in northwest and western areas, and is up from seven-percent just last week. Cass and most contiguous Counties are shown to be in a Moderate drought, with parts of Shelby and Montgomery in a severe drought, along with Harrison, Mills, Fremont and Page Counties.
Pate says Iowans cast paper ballots, so votes can’t be hacked
(Radio Iowa) – The state’s top election official says there’s “zero evidence” Iowa’s vote counting systems could be hacked or infiltrated. Secretary of State Paul Pate says every ballot is a paper ballot and none of the ballot tabulators poll workers will use next Tuesday are connected to the internet.
Preview of the Hinson-Mathis race in Iowa’s second congressional district
(Radio Iowa) – Two former T-V journalists are running to represent Iowa’s new second congressional district. Republican Ashley Hinson of Marion, who worked at K-C-R-G in Cedar Rapids for a decade, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House. Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, a state senator, was a news anchor for two and a half decades at K-W-W-L in Waterloo, then at K-C-R-G. They are running in the new second congressional district, which includes the cities of Grinnell, Mason City and Dubuque as well as Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
REAL ID requirement is six months away, but now is the time to act
ANKENY, Iowa – Nov. 3, 2022 – Time flies by – are you prepared to fly? Six months from today may seem like a long time, but time has a habit of going by faster than we expect. In six months, on May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers must have a REAL ID or another TSA approved ID, such as a passport or military ID, to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. If you have a star on the upper-righthand corner of your Iowa driver’s license or ID card, that’s the REAL ID symbol that you’ll need to board a plane or enter a federal building beginning May 3, 2023.
Many Iowa schools are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
(Radio Iowa) – Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s Human resources director Tom Drzycimski says an increase in pay and training offerings have aided the school’s search. “The local community college has been providing more authorization classes,” Drzycimski says. “We’ve had a number of people that have taken advantage of those, some of them are our own paraprofessionals.”
Rainbow fentanyl is fortunately a no-show during Iowa’s Halloween celebrations
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans heard dire warnings last month about the possibility of rainbow fentanyl showing up in kids’ trick-or-treat bags, but Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they had no reports of the drug appearing anywhere in the five-state area. “DEA agents have yet to see or seize rainbow fentanyl, I think that’s important to know,” Murray says. “We’re not naive enough to think that it’s not out there but DEA agents have not seized it. State and locals were reaching out, working with them to kind of see what they’re seeing, but Halloween has come and gone and we have not seen the rainbow fentanyl.”
There’s support available for Iowa caregivers of loved ones with dementia
(Radio Iowa) – The approaching holiday season can be the hardest time of the year for many of the 73-thousand Iowans who are caring for a loved one with dementia. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they offer a wide array of resources, programs and support groups just for caregivers.
Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on school masking
DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds today (Wednesday) announced she has appealed a district court ruling issued yesterday that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
October concludes very dry, promise of rain during November
(Radio Iowa) – October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. “We’re starting to trend down into the driest part of the year which is December, January and February,” Glisan says, “but if we look at the statewide average total, we were just under an inch, and that’s about one-and-three-quarter inches below average across the state.”
Snow is possible tonight and tomorrow, time to brush up on winter driving skills
(Radio Iowa) – Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight (Friday) and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. Conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive. “Unfortunately, many times, when I’m driving to work at 6:45 in the morning and I see people driving down the road and I really don’t know how they can see when I see their windshields,” Hjelmstad says. “You also see reports on social media a lot of times of the State Patrol or Motor Vehicle Enforcement or county sheriff’s or local city police departments pulling people over because their windows are not cleaned off.”
Special Weather Statement for Elevated Fire Weather Danger & Strong Winds today (11/2/22)
Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass Counties…Elevated Fire Weather Danger and Strong Winds in Western Iowa Today…. South winds increase by late morning through the afternoon with gusts in excess of 40 mph likely at times. This may blow around loose, lightweight objects and create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east.
