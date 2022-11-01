ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Man allegedly threatens woman with stolen weapon

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he stole a woman’s weapon and threaten to shoot her with it. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 21 around 5:00 p.m. Cody Kizer, 28, Moscow, entered the victim’s home without permission and stole her Kinetic/Pepper launcher pistol and […]
MOSCOW, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County woman scammed out of $1K in gift cards

RINGTOWN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old woman from Ringtown, lost $1,000 worth of gift cards in a phone scam. PSP says on October 28, around 1:30 p.m. a woman received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be working for Comcast/Service Electric. Troopers say the caller […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP: Woman threatens to 'blow up' CVS Pharmacy

HAWLEY, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman angry over prescription prices was arrested after allegedly threatening pharmacy employees to "blow up" the facility. According to State Police, on October 19 around 4 PM, 34-year-old Melissa Finn entered a CVS Pharmacy in Hawley and argued with a pharmacist over her prescription prices.
HAWLEY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man acquitted of charge he resisted arrest by Northampton County sheriff’s deputies

A Bethlehem Township man was found not guilty of resisting arrest by Northampton County sheriff’s deputies. The arrest resulting in charges for 55-year-old Paul Giammarinaro came after he turned himself in at the county sheriff’s office on Oct. 27, 2021. He said he missed a previous court date because his truck broke down and wanted a bench warrant vacated. He was surprised when he was told he’d be put in prison.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County man found guilty after double homicide trial

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found a Luzerne County man guilty on all counts for his role in a fatal shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 22-year-old Jayshawn Johnson was found guilty of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in late-night crash

Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
ORANGEVILLE, PA
WOLF

Ashland man to spend nearly 8 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — An Ashland man will spend nearly 8 years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Schuylkill County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Aaron Walter Gray was sentenced yesterday to 93 months, (7.75 years), in prison. Officials say Gray...
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Ex-cop gets probation for fentanyl distribution

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

5 sent to hospital after two-car crash in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township. Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police

An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
READING, PA
WBRE

Man charged, woman allegedly held captive for two weeks

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a woman ran into a hair salon claiming to have been held hostage for two weeks. According to the Luzerne Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to Main Street around 6:00 p.m. for an incident. Investigators say a woman ran into […]
LUZERNE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Driver of vehicle that hit, killed ASD teacher's aide near Dieruff High School charged

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was driving a vehicle that hit and killed an Allentown School District teacher's aide in early September is facing charges. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, has been charged with careless driving – unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses for which citations have been issued, according to a news release from the DA's office.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy