A Bethlehem Township man was found not guilty of resisting arrest by Northampton County sheriff’s deputies. The arrest resulting in charges for 55-year-old Paul Giammarinaro came after he turned himself in at the county sheriff’s office on Oct. 27, 2021. He said he missed a previous court date because his truck broke down and wanted a bench warrant vacated. He was surprised when he was told he’d be put in prison.

