Read full article on original website
Related
Charges against bus driver in fatal Pa. crash head to county court
Charges, including homicide by vehicle, against a school bus driver from Georgia in a crash in December on Interstate 78 in Berks County that killed two Lehigh Valley residents were forwarded this week to county court, records say. Brenda Diane Brownfield, 60, of Stone Mountain, was driving the new Blue...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after refusing to provide his name, follow police officers commands during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Pennsylvania Man is facing serval charges after he allegedly refused to provide his name and follow the officers commands during a traffic stop last month in Flemington Borough, according to police. On October 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic...
Man accused of setting house ablaze with troopers inside, charged with attempted homicide
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say set a house ablaze in Montour County with troopers inside. State police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township. Troopers said they arrived on the scene and saw […]
Man allegedly threatens woman with stolen weapon
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he stole a woman’s weapon and threaten to shoot her with it. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 21 around 5:00 p.m. Cody Kizer, 28, Moscow, entered the victim’s home without permission and stole her Kinetic/Pepper launcher pistol and […]
Schuylkill County woman scammed out of $1K in gift cards
RINGTOWN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old woman from Ringtown, lost $1,000 worth of gift cards in a phone scam. PSP says on October 28, around 1:30 p.m. a woman received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be working for Comcast/Service Electric. Troopers say the caller […]
WOLF
PSP: Man in custody after setting house on fire with troopers inside
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man they say set a house on fire in Montour County while troopers were inside. According to PSP, troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township on Wednesday around 4:45 PM.
WOLF
PSP: Woman threatens to 'blow up' CVS Pharmacy
HAWLEY, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman angry over prescription prices was arrested after allegedly threatening pharmacy employees to "blow up" the facility. According to State Police, on October 19 around 4 PM, 34-year-old Melissa Finn entered a CVS Pharmacy in Hawley and argued with a pharmacist over her prescription prices.
Suspect in rape, 3 break-ins of Lehigh, Lafayette women convicted on all charges
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man on rape, burglary and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in Bethlehem and Easton, the office of county District Attorney Terry Houck announced. Clement Swaby, of Bethlehem, faces up to 269 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for...
Pa. man charged after firing bullet that went through neighbor’s apartment
A Nazareth man is charged with a firearms violation after police say he fired a round from a handgun that went through his wall and through his neighbor’s apartment, stopping at the neighbor’s front door. The neighboring apartment in the 500 block of Seip Avenue was occupied by...
Man acquitted of charge he resisted arrest by Northampton County sheriff’s deputies
A Bethlehem Township man was found not guilty of resisting arrest by Northampton County sheriff’s deputies. The arrest resulting in charges for 55-year-old Paul Giammarinaro came after he turned himself in at the county sheriff’s office on Oct. 27, 2021. He said he missed a previous court date because his truck broke down and wanted a bench warrant vacated. He was surprised when he was told he’d be put in prison.
WOLF
PSP: Suspect steals nearly $2K from gambling machine, flees scene
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Troopers from PSP Fern Ridge are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they say stole nearly $2,000 from a stationary gambling machine in Monroe County. According to State Police, the suspect, a white man, was caught on surveillance footage at the...
WOLF
Luzerne County man found guilty after double homicide trial
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found a Luzerne County man guilty on all counts for his role in a fatal shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 22-year-old Jayshawn Johnson was found guilty of...
Police: Woman claims she was held captive, runs into salon for help
LUZERNE — Luzerne Borough police arrested Robert W. Betts on allegations from a woman he held her against her will and assaulted her prior to her running into a hair salon for help Wednesday. Police in court records say the woman ran into a salon on Main Street with...
Man killed in late-night crash
Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
WOLF
Ashland man to spend nearly 8 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — An Ashland man will spend nearly 8 years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Schuylkill County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Aaron Walter Gray was sentenced yesterday to 93 months, (7.75 years), in prison. Officials say Gray...
Ex-cop gets probation for fentanyl distribution
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle […]
5 sent to hospital after two-car crash in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township. Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman […]
Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police
An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
Man charged, woman allegedly held captive for two weeks
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a woman ran into a hair salon claiming to have been held hostage for two weeks. According to the Luzerne Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to Main Street around 6:00 p.m. for an incident. Investigators say a woman ran into […]
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Driver of vehicle that hit, killed ASD teacher's aide near Dieruff High School charged
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was driving a vehicle that hit and killed an Allentown School District teacher's aide in early September is facing charges. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, has been charged with careless driving – unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses for which citations have been issued, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Comments / 1