The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
Butter boards give way to hummus, whipped cheese and dessert boards: 'Evolved into its own'
Butter boards have become a viral food trend on social media and now other charcuterie-like dishes are being made with hummus, cheese dips, dessert spreads and more.
12tomatoes.com
Vietnamese Meatballs and Noodles (Bún chả)
A Hanoi favorite of pork mince balls in sweet dressing with vermicelli noodles and a herb salad. Bún chả is served with grilled pork (chả) over a plate of white rice noodles (bún) and herbs. It’s one of the highlights of eating in the northern Vietnamese city of Hanoi, and an amazing alternative choice to meatball dishes and stir fries. While there are three different pieces to making an authentic, delicious Bún chả recipe, if you get your ducks in a row during preparation, the process is a simple one that results in the most flavorful pork meatballs in dressing, accompanied by a variety of herbs, simple greens and white rice noodles.
Thomasina Miers’ recipe for mussels with confit tomato sauce and ancho and almond picada
We’re lucky in the UK, in that we’re never far from the sea. Mussels are one of the least impactful seafoods we can farm: grown on ropes all around the UK, they are cheap, require no chemical input, absorb carbon dioxide and purify sea water. What’s more, they’re incredibly nutritious – full of vitamins and essential minerals – and, of course, delicious. Here I’ve made a rich tomato sofrito to cloak them with flavour and added some va-va-voom with a gutsy, nutty ancho picada.
vinlove.net
Vietnam has a “shocking dish” of Southeast Asian cuisine
The famous Russian travel magazine Vokrug Sveta has listed Vietnamese snake wine as one of the five “shocking” dishes and drinks of Southeast Asian cuisine. In its article, Vokrug Sveta, a famous Russian travel magazine, listed a list of “shocking dishes” in Southeast Asian cuisine. Even the article said that “these are dishes that not every man dares to taste”. With these dishes and drinks, Vietnam’s snake wine ranks first.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Returning Mushroom & Truffle Flavored Pesto
Trader Joe's is known for keeping up with trends, and shoppers eagerly await its new and returning items each season. The fan-favorite, fall-ready mushroom and truffle flavored pesto has been spotted in stores, and fans are excited. The Trader Joe's website describes the sauce as "umami-imbued," with ingredients including white...
Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe
Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
