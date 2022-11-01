Read full article on original website
Bearded Heart for Sale
Add Bearded Heart Coffee to the list of restaurants up for sale. The Baileys Harbor coffee shop closed for the season Sept. 25, and the property on the corner of Highway 57 and Howard Avenue is now listed by Professional Realty for $1.25 million. The parcel includes the building behind the shop that’s home to three retail spaces.
Boat-launch Fee Increase Considered
Proposed change could raise prices for more types of businesses. Fees for launching boats at City of Sturgeon Bay facilities would increase next year under a recommendation backed Oct. 26 by the city’s Joint Parks and Recreation Committee/Board. The committee also favored reviewing those fees in two years. Municipal...
Peninsula Pulse Oct 28-Nov 4, 2022
To all Door County election workers, the League of Women Voters of Door County appreciates your dedication to the most basic and important process in our democracy, your commitment to a job that is often stressful and tedious, your willingness to accept and learn to implement procedures that are subject to frequent changes, and your […]
Committee Recommends Creating Egg Harbor Historic Review Board
An ad hoc committee has recommended that the Village of Egg Harbor create an Architectural and Historic Review Board to guide the look of the village, and it has created draft guidelines for future changes to building exteriors in the village core and other commercial buildings. The ad hoc committee...
Band Fruit Sale
The Sturgeon Bay school band is raising money through its annual fruit sale. Orders will be taken until Nov. 15, and fruit pickup will take place Dec. 7, 12-6 pm, at TJ Walker Middle School. To purchase fruit, contact any Sturgeon Bay band student or call 920.746.5766.
Letter to the Editor: Send Them Back to Toy Land
There seems to be a lot of excitement over the impending arrival of a Fleet Farm store – the store that once had what you were looking for. During the 1970s and ’80s, family farms literally were located within every few country miles of Door County – farms that were in families for generations. At that time, Fleet Farm was a reliable farmer’s supply source, and farmers begged the store chain to consider coming to Door County. At that time, it would have been a good investment, but Fleet Farm declined, stating there wasn’t enough interest for the company to consider investing in the area.
DCHS Featured Pet: Prince
Prince is an awesome, 4-year-old pup who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This 45-pound love bug is looking for a home where he can play with tennis balls to his heart’s content!. Like all dogs at WHS, Prince (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51230036) has been...
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticketsome have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel in...
YMCA Closes in on Fundraising Goal
The Door County YMCA is closing in on its fundraising goal to expand its Sturgeon Bay program center. The organization has surpassed $9.9 million raised, leaving $350,000 to go. Construction is also underway: The site has been excavated; footings are going in; and pipes and electrical are being moved. Walls...
A Trot of a Different Bird
Take on the One Barrel penguin with your friends and family over Thanksgiving weekend – on Saturday, Nov. 26 – when the One Barrel 2.62-mile run returns as part of the Holly Days celebration in Egg Harbor. Join the fun at the Egg Harbor marina as you run, trot or waddle down Whitecliff Road and back, then up to the One Barrel taproom to get a free beer glass and first beer free.
This Old Store: Halvor Anderson Owned Stores in Three Locations
Halvor Anderson was born in Sturgeon Bay in 1900. He worked for Miller’s Clothing House, owned by the father of renowned painter Gerhard CF Miller, as well as the Peterson and Hoslett groceries before buying his own grocery store in Baileys Harbor. A newspaper item from June 1935 indicated...
Ahnapee Salutes Veterans
Ahnapee Brewing Company will be raising funds for veterans at its taprooms in Algoma and Suamico on Nov. 12, when the brewery will donate 100% of the proceeds of a specially made Little Soldier pin (5.4-gallon barrel) to the Fox Valley Veterans Council’s Emergency Fund. The cask-conditioned pin will...
Closing the Gaps
In the late 1980s, residential and commercial development in what some call “Uptown Sister Bay” expanded rapidly. But even as large hotels, single-family homes, a day care center, shopping and apartment complexes have been added to the landscape, nonmotorized connections for the people using those spaces were an afterthought – if they were a thought at all.
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
Fishing Tournament Rule Changes May Wait
Proposed rule changes for fishing tournaments that use City of Sturgeon Bay facilities might not be considered for implementation next year. At the end of the Oct. 26 Joint Parks and Recreation Committee/Board meeting, municipal services director Mike Barker suggested holding off on making any changes effective until 2024 because the city’s facilities have already been reserved for tournaments in 2023.
Art Fair Supports Sevastopol Students
The Sevastopol Music, Art and Theater Guild is hosting the Sevastopol Arts and Craft Fair on Nov. 20, 9 am – 3 pm, at Sevastopol School, and it invites the community to this fun shopping experience. In addition to the handcrafted gifts available from a variety of vendors, shoppers...
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
ARPA Funds Could Pay for Apartment Sewer and Water Extension
Developers of a three-story, 22-unit apartment building proposed on the site of a former cherry-processing facility are seeking financial assistance from the City of Sturgeon Bay to extend sanitary sewer and water service to the property. The apartments would be located at 1361 N. 14th Ave., near Tadych’s Marketplace and Walmart.
