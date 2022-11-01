Read full article on original website
UFC Fight Night 214 weigh-in video: Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos set for main event
LAS VEGAS – The main event for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214 card is now official after Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos made weight. Rodriguez (17-1-2 MMA, 6-1-2 UFC) and Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) both hit the women’s flyweight limit at Friday’s weigh-ins, which took place at the UFC Apex, the same venue that hosts the card that streams on ESPN+.
Rose Namajunas: Hard to count out Carla Esparza, but ‘I’m definitely leaning more toward’ Zhang Weili at UFC 281
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has a vested interest in the upcoming title fight. Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) recently lost her 115-pound title to Carla Esparza by split decision in a lackluster affair this past May. The fight had little to no action, but Esparza was slightly more active to secure the win.
