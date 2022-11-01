LAS VEGAS – The main event for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214 card is now official after Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos made weight. Rodriguez (17-1-2 MMA, 6-1-2 UFC) and Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) both hit the women’s flyweight limit at Friday’s weigh-ins, which took place at the UFC Apex, the same venue that hosts the card that streams on ESPN+.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO