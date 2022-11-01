Read full article on original website
Related
insideradio.com
Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.
A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
Gordon Ramsay ‘Feels More at Home in Atlantic City’ Than Anywhere in the World
It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 10
When the Paulsboro football team opened this season with three straight losses, its worst start since 1974, it seemed highly unlikely at the time that the Red Raiders would find their way back to the sectional semifinals for the eighth year in a row. The fact that they have is...
Celebrity Chef Makes Appearance At Atlantic City VIP Reception
Larry Sieg, President and Chief Executive Officer of MEET AC published a very interesting 8-minute video on his Facebook Page, yesterday, November 3, 2022. It’s all about the VIP Opening Reception for Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Atlantic City. This is yet another first for Atlantic...
southjerseyobserver.com
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to Bring National Crime Prevention Council Course to Atlantic City High School
Atlantic City High School (ACHS) will welcome the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City (BGCAC) for community safety programs, beginning November 9th. The Club is a 21st Century Learning Center, with funding from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE), to provide out-of-school-time programming. As the organization works to...
President Kennedy Connection to Atlantic City & Asbury Park, NJ
There has been a more than 60-year fascination with former United States President John F. Kennedy. And, there is a direct New Jersey … specifically, Atlantic City and Asbury Park, New Jersey connection to President Kennedy. The 1964 Democratic National Convention was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
roi-nj.com
Camden connection: Redd remains focused on helping city grow
In 2012, in just her second year as mayor of Camden, Dana Redd made a decision that she knew was not a good move for her political career. She knew, however, that it was good for the city. “The Camden school district was performing in the lowest 5% of all...
Remembering Former Atlantic City Superintendent Fred Nickles
Fred Nickles passed away on June 17, 2017, following a courageous battle versus cancer at age 69. It’s hard to believe that Fred Nickles has been gone for more than 5 years. The vitriol and incompetence exhibited by the current leadership at the Atlantic City Public Schools has made me think a lot about Fred Nickles, lately.
Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win Over $2M
JERSEY SHORE – A total of six winning lottery tickets were purchased in Ocean and Monmouth County, totaling to over $2,000,000. The Ocean County ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. This ticket was sold at the Wine Emporium located at 1205 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach.
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Atlantic City Councilwoman Files Harassment Complaint Against Mayor
We have confirmed that Atlantic City, New Jersey 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston has filed a harassment complaint against Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. Dunston initiated the complaint process this past Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with the Atlantic City Police Department. We have confirmed that Dunston officially signed the complaint...
Herald Community Newspapers
Onion Tree pizzas take home the gold in Atlantic City
Last year Jay Jadeja, co-owner and chef at the Onion Tree, was invited to participate in a pizza cooking competition called the International Pizza Exposition, hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada by the culinary magazine Pizza Today. He competed in the Neapolitan category, but was only able to make it to 75th place, which he considered a disappointment.
Did Wawa Jinx the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday Night?
Someone has to take the blame. Let me preface my remarks: I LOVE Wawa! I'm an everyday customer. Sometimes 2, 3, or 6 times a day. But, Wawa may have screwed up. They may have accidentally jinxed the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series last night. Like many...
EHT Gal Who Flipped off Verlander in Philly is a Baseball Lifer
It brought a big smile to my face when I found out Stephanie Di Ianni was the woman in Philadelphia responsible for flipping off Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander outside the Phillies stadium. You see, Di Ianni, from Egg Harbor Township, is a baseball lifer. By that I mean, she...
Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in New Gretna, NJ
With lottery fever reaching a fevered pitch with a $1.2 Billion Powerball Game up for grabs, South Jersey lottery players continue to score some nice winnings in other games. The New Jersey Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket was sold in Tuckerton for Tuesday's drawing - and it's now worth $150,877.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0