Davenport, IA

Fact check: Story of bear inside car mislabeled as recent event in spam posts

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Images show the aftermath of a bear locked in a vehicle in multiple cities

In recent weeks, social media has been littered with claims about catalytic converter thefts , car crash victims , injured dogs , missing girls and other public safety concerns . In each case a series of near-identical posts claimed the incident happened in a specific local community.

A claim about bears finding their way into vehicles is the latest iteration of this apparent scam.

"Officers were dispatched to a vehicle unlock this morning in Davenport," reads one Oct. 18 version of the claim that was shared on Facebook more than 400 times in less than a week. "Once they arrived they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside. Needless to say Bear -1 Vehicle -0 . This is a reminder to keep your vehicle doors locked even if you will be out of it for only a few minutes ."

The post includes four images, three of which show the destroyed interior of a car while the fourth shows a bear near a house.

Other versions of the claim say the incident occurred in Wheelersburg, Ohio , and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina .

The police department in Davenport, Iowa, said no such incident happened in its jurisdiction. The images and caption included in the posts stem from an episode that occurred in North Carolina in July, not a more recent incident elsewhere.

A misinformation expert previously told USA TODAY that copy-and-paste tactics like this are used by scammers to identify potential targets.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the claim for comment.

Photo is from a July incident in North Carolina, not a recent discovery

Owen Farrell, a spokesperson for the police department in Davenport, Iowa, said the agency "has not received any reports of bears locked in vehicles within our jurisdiction."

The images and caption on the posts date back several months.

Blue Ridge Public Safety, an agency based in North Carolina, included them in a July 23 Facebook post warning drivers of the dangers of not locking their vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bniH_0iucW3rX00
In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme, N.H. Cheryl Senter, AP

Local news outlets, including The Charlotte Observer and WYFF 4 , reported on the the incident at the time.

Fact check: False claim hospitalized woman was mugged, stabbed in various places

Jeffrey Blevins , a professor of journalism and public and international affairs at the University of Cincinnati, previously told USA TODAY that these copy-and-paste posts serve as “gullibility checks” for scammers to identify potential targets.

“They’re likely to circle back to you later to see what you’re willing to share, or they might try to engage you one-on-one, get you to accept a friend request, that kind of thing,” Blevins said.

He said another sign of a potential scam post is when comments are disabled, as they were in each iteration of the bear post.

Local law enforcement in other areas mentioned in the social media posts did not return USA TODAY's requests for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that images shows the aftermath of a bear being locked in a vehicle in multiple cities. The Davenport Police Department said no such incident happened in its jurisdiction. The images and caption included in the posts come from a July incident in North Carolina, not a more recent discovery. A misinformation expert previously told USA TODAY that copy-and-paste tactics like this are used by scammers to identify potential targets.

Our fact-check sources:

