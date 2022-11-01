ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Police search for 2 suspects in connection to convenience store burglary

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1PL1_0iucW16500

Hampton Police needs the public's help in identifying the people responsible for a burglary that occurred at a convenience store on Monday.

Around 2:05 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a burglary that occurred at the Love Mart convenience store located in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

According to police, two suspects approached the closed business, shattered a glass door utilizing a brick, and forced entry into the building. One suspect entered the business and removed an undisclosed number of cigarettes and fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe the first suspect as an African American man, 5’8–10”, wearing a black jacket, dark blue mask. The second suspect is described as an African American man, 5’8–5’9 wearing a white and black plaid flannel jacket, a beanie cap, and grey jeans.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Residents Arrested In Home Invasion Robbery On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A pair of Virginia residents has been arrested and charged with conspiring to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township, authorities said. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, VA, and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, VA, are each charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree attempted burglary, they said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy