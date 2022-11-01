Hampton Police search for 2 suspects in connection to convenience store burglary

Hampton Police needs the public's help in identifying the people responsible for a burglary that occurred at a convenience store on Monday.

Around 2:05 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a burglary that occurred at the Love Mart convenience store located in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

According to police, two suspects approached the closed business, shattered a glass door utilizing a brick, and forced entry into the building. One suspect entered the business and removed an undisclosed number of cigarettes and fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe the first suspect as an African American man, 5’8–10”, wearing a black jacket, dark blue mask. The second suspect is described as an African American man, 5’8–5’9 wearing a white and black plaid flannel jacket, a beanie cap, and grey jeans.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.