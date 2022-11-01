ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US ups N.Korea pressure but fears no end to headache

As North Korea fires a blitz of missiles, the United States is sticking to a mixture of pressure and offers of dialogue but US policymakers are resigned that little they do is likely to change Pyongyang's course. The United States has responded to North Korea by extending exercises with South Korea, including deploying a strategic bomber, and Biden will likely offer robust support for South Korean and Japanese leaders during summits this month in Southeast Asia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms

The man who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting in Win for New York AG

A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Trump Advisor Kash Patel Granted Immunity to Testify in Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Who’s who at Cop27: the leaders who hold the world’s future in their hands

Delegates arrive for Cop27 on 6 November in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and the conference is scheduled to end on 18 November, though it is likely to run later. World leaders will attend on 7 and 8 November, and after they depart the crunch negotiations will be done by their representatives, environment ministers or other high-ranking officials.
NBC Los Angeles

American Airlines Pilots' Union Rejects New Contract Proposal

American Airlines pilots' union rejected a labor deal 15-5. The rejection comes a day after United pilots turned down a proposed agreement. Unions are negotiating with airlines throughout the industry. American Airlines pilots' union on Wednesday said its board of directors rejected a tentative agreement for a new contract, the...
The Guardian

Climate ‘loss and damage’: why it’s such a big deal at Cop27

Supercharged extreme weather events are striking every corner of the globe, and every year seems scarier than the last. The climate is breaking down much faster than even the worst case scenario predictions – way too fast and erratically for even the richest countries to adequately adapt and prepare.
AFP

US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war

TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy