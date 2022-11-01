ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Investors are flocking to tech and telecom stocks, but they're wrong to see them as defensive plays, Bank of America says

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypCj8_0iucVakM00
  • Investors have been rotating into tech and communication services stocks, which they see as defensive, Bank of America said Tuesday.
  • But the bank disagrees with that view in part as fundamentals are weakening.
  • BofA said clients last week sold stocks in all sectors except for tech and comm services.

Investors have been scooping up shares of technology and communications companies, and the rotation suggests investors incorrectly view those sectors as defensive, said Bank of America.

In a note Tuesday, analysts said $1.1 billion in sales of US stocks last week marked the first time in eight weeks that clients sold US equities. Sales were led by institutions and private clients.

Selling took place in all sectors tracked by the S&P 500, except in tech and communication services. Those two groups have logged inflows for the last six and nine weeks, respectively.

In the last two months, investors have been shifting out of cyclical sectors and into defensive ones, and inflows into tech and communication services have been outpacing defensive inflows.

"But we see risk that 'Tech' isn't as defensive as some investors perceive, with fundamentals weakening and interest rates continuing to trend higher," wrote BofA equity and quant strategist Jill Carey Hall.

The bank has said many investors have been looking at tech as the new defensive sector, particularly after the height of the COVID outbreak, as their earnings grew despite the coronavirus-induced recession.

But this year's consensus earnings for the tech-rich Nasdaq 100 index have been lagging S&P 500 earnings for the past 12 months, it said. As well, mega-cap tech companies are not immune to economic downturns and are "facing the biggest challenges amid de-globalization," BofA said in a note published last week that was referenced on Tuesday.

The third-quarter earnings season for Big Tech has largely been a disappointment — with Google's parent Alphabet posting a 27% drop in profit and Facebook parent Meta missing earnings expectations and offering a soft outlook for the fourth quarter.

BofA last week highlighted downbeat demand commentary from tech companies. Alphabet said it saw a "pullback" in third-quarter spending by some advertisers in certain areas in search ads, including among insurers, mortgage, and crypto companies. Microsoft, meanwhile, said "materially weaker" PC demand from September will continue.

On the rates side, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is likely to push up interest rates for the sixth time this year, with expectations for another hike of 75 basis points to combat hot inflation. Higher interest rates can cut into the value of future profits made by tech and other growth companies.

The S&P 500 last week did manage to pop up by nearly 4%. The information technology sector has risen about 6% over the past month but remains down by 27% on a year-to-date basis. The communications services group has lost roughly 39% this year.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy