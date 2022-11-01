ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M – Southern: The Numbers Don’t Lie

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

Two of the top squads in HBCU football square off on Saturday evening, when Florida A&M and Southern meet. These teams enter this one under different circumstances. FAMU is riding high after their 27-6 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while SU looks to recover from a loss to Jackson State. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2021. That one ended in a 29-17 win for Florida A&M.

Florida A&M (6-2 Overall, 4-1 in SWAC – East)

Florida A&M is among the elite of the SWAC East, having earned a 4-1 record in divisional play. It is scoring an average of 24 points per contest, with a total of 21 touchdowns on the year. The FAMU defense is conceding an average of 342 yards and 24 points per game.

Jeremy Moussa is looking to continue the play he showcased in Florida A&M’s last game. Moussa threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.

Florida A&M’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Xavier Smith has been on the receiving end of 34 percent of the team’s passing yardage this season.

It Was A Pride Thing: Southern, FAMU and the battle for 90s HBCU Football supremacy

The Rattlers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, averaging 22 points per game over that span. They are 4-0 at home so far this year, averaging 30 points per game in those games. Florida A&M has won two straight match ups against Southern since Sep 21, 2019.

FAMU wide receiver Xavier Smith runs after a catch Photo: Zach Wilson

Southern (5-3 Overall, 3-2 in SWAC – West)

The Jags’ 3-2 record in divisional plays establishes them as a top team in the SWAC – West. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for Southern, as they are averaging 35 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Jags’ defense is giving up an average of 20 points per game.

Quarterback Besean McCray will be leading Southern in this one. McCray has averaged 173.6 pass yards per game with season totals of 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions thus far this season.

Southern has a rush-heavy offense, with a 62-38 rush-pass play selection split.

Southern’s record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, averaging 24 points per game over that span. It is 1-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 21 points per game in those games. Southern is 3-2 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 25 points per game in those games.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Florida A&M – Southern: The Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

