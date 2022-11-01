Charges dismissed for man accused in Norfolk triple homicide after witnesses fail to appear in court

A person walks by Chicho's Pizza Backstage on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk on March 19, 2022, where a fatal shooting took place outside the restaurant and bar earlier in the day. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Charges against a man accused of fatally shooting Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins and two others outside a downtown Norfolk bar earlier this year were dismissed Tuesday after two witnesses failed to show up for a preliminary hearing.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Miles asked District Judge Michael Rosenblum to grant a continuance in the case against Antoine M. Legrande Jr. so prosecutors could attempt to locate them but the judge denied the request. Rosenblum noted that at a previous court hearing a different judge had said no more continuances would be allowed.

“I don’t believe I have the authority to override him,” Rosenblum said of the previous decision made by District Judge Joe Lindsey.

Miles then asked Rosenblum to nolle prosequi the charges because prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to establish probable cause without the witnesses’ testimony. Legrande, 25, is expected to be released from the city jail sometime Tuesday as a result. The charges against him, however, can be refiled later.

The shooting happened March 19 outside Chicho’s Backstage on Granby Street. Jenkins, 25, and two men — Devon Harris, also 25, and Marquel Andrews, 24 — were killed. The three were among a crowd of people who’d just walked out of the popular nightspot as it was closing. Two others were wounded.

Legrande was arrested two months later and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone initially said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink , but he didn’t believe surveillance cameras captured the incident. In the months since the shooting, neither police nor prosecutors have disclosed any information about what led them to develop Legrande as a suspect.

Quelling violence and better managing nightlife in downtown Norfolk has become a focal point for city officials in the time since. Following an August shooting outside another nightclub, the City Council has revoked permits for four bars and restaurants.

At the start of Tuesday’s hearing, Miles called the names of three witnesses his office had subpoenaed but only one was in court. Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said all three were there the night of the shooting.

After the two witnesses failed to come forward when their names were called, Rosenblum issued show cause orders that will require them to appear in court Nov. 30 to explain why they weren’t there.

“A subpoena is not an invitation, it’s a court order to appear,” Fatehi said after the hearing.

Fatehi said the charges against Legrande could be brought back later if prosecutors are able to gather enough evidence and witnesses, and called on anyone who may have information about the case to contact police.

Legrande’s attorney, Eric Korslund, said his client told police he was not at the scene the night of the shooting.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that Mr. Legrande was involved in this,” Korslund said.

Harris died at the scene, Jenkins died at the hospital and Andrews died three weeks later. Jenkins, a Norfolk native, was an education reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. Harris was a semipro football player from Portsmouth.

Just five months before the shooting at Chicho’s, Legrande’s mother was among three women killed in a shooting at Young Terrace in Norfolk. Legrande’s sister also was shot during the incident, but survived. The man charged in that incident is the boyfriend of Legrande’s sister.

Korslund said Legrande had a daughter born within hours of the Chicho’s shooting.

“He’s looking forward to seeing her” once he’s released from jail, the defense lawyer said.

The case isn’t the first in which local prosecutors have had issues with getting witnesses to show up for court, Fatehi said. Fatehi and some other prosecutors from across the state have been lobbying to get a witness protection program established in Virginia similar to the ones used to protect witnesses in federal criminal cases.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a new law enforcement initiative this month that would in part help provide funding for a state Victim Witness Protection Program. The program could help protect those who testify in court from retaliation and also help witnesses with lodging or transportation or provide funds for those who wish to relocate.

Jane Harper. jane.harper@pilotonline.com