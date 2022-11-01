Read full article on original website
Christy Hunter
3d ago
These judges are way too soft. If he goes out and reoffends they need to put that judge in prison with him. Let them share a cell together.
Independence man sentenced to 30 years for murder of Oriana Starr in 2020
An Independence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr in 2020.
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after a Wednesday arrest. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison is jailed on Community Corrections detain order. She is being held without bond, according to online jail records. On August 26,...
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs. According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Off-duty Lawrence Police officer injured in alleged overnight attack
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are now able to confirm details about an alleged attack of an off-duty officer, which ended in the arrest of four adults and one juvenile. According to the LKPD, officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George Williams Way just before 2:00 a.m....
Sheriff working to ID suspect in alleged Kansas theft case
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and asking the public for help to identify a possible suspect. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a subject and truck, according to a social media report. Investigators would like to speak with this individual regarding...
Police ID Kansas teen who died in Halloween party shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kansas —Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the victim in the Halloween night shooting in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street as 17-year-old Katron Harris a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A person of interest remains...
kttn.com
Missouri man who attempted to flee with officer in backseat, sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking
A Missouri man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute. Hussein Ali, 30, Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
WIBW
Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wielding a sword was tased inside a Shawnee Co. barn after refusing commands from law enforcement. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Jonathan D. Veach, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested after a suspicious person call in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd. early Thursday morning, Nov. 3.
WIBW
Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
WIBW
N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a Kansas child he met online. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 31, officials responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Dr. at Lake Wabaunsee with reports of possible child sexual exploitation.
WIBW
Lawrence police warn about group dubbed the “Felony Lane Gang”
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released a warning for its residents of a group that has allegedly committed auto burglaries, stolen credit/debit cards to make big purchases. The department is calling the group the “Felony Lane Gang.”. According to the department, the group was given...
WIBW
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in the death of a man he shot with a defective beanbag round. Virgil Brewer was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Steven Myers in Sun City, 300 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.
WIBW
Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.
Jury finds Overland Park man guilty on charges related to death of teen in 2019
A jury found Matthew Lee Bibee Jr, guilty of charges in related to the death of then 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in 2019.
WIBW
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at Washburn University is under review for allegedly dressing up in blackface for a Halloween dance routine. Holly O’Neill took part in a reenactment of the Michael Jackson song and dance, “Thriller.” Some at the university say her skin looked dark during the routine.
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide
A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.
WIBW
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
