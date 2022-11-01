Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
fox9.com
Motorist saved from fiery crash in Chisago County
WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Wyoming saved a person trapped in a vehicle that caught fire after a crash Friday morning. The Wyoming Fire Department said crews were called to a car crash and fire around 6 a.m. on Friday and received a second notice there was someone stuck inside the burning vehicle.
drydenwire.com
Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
wiproud.com
2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant
EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Police: Woman found dead in Mpls. alley possibly killed in hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a woman was found dead in a south Minneapolis alleyway Thursday morning, and it's possible she was fatally injured in a hit-and-run.Someone reported a body in the alley between Dupont and Emerson avenues south of West 25th Street around 6:25 a.m.Investigators believe a vehicle caused the woman's injuries, and said she "was known to sleep in the alley."Her identity has not been released. Her death is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
Polk County Jail inmate dies in cell early Sunday morning
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — Authorities say an inmate at the Polk County Jail died early Sunday morning. The inmate at the western Wisconsin jail was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell around 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Emergency medical...
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities investigating inmate death at Polk County Jail
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate is pronounced dead after EMS and additional authorities responded to the Polk County Jail Saturday morning. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00 a.m., Polk County Corrections Officers discovered an inmate in his cell unconscious and not breathing. Life saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded to the Polk County Jail. The inmate was pronounced dead.
NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes
LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family
Two adults have died following a double-stabbing and shooting inside a North St. Paul home on Tuesday, police confirmed. The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries. A man...
Charges allege drunken driver in fatal Wis. crash told trooper she was relapsed alcoholic
HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman now facing a homicidal drunken driving charge in a crash that killed a local heavy metal guitarist told a trooper she was an alcoholic who had relapsed before a wedding, charges allege.Amber Pospisil, 31, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, St. Croix County court documents show.The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday. A criminal complaint states a caller alerted authorities to a driver going the wrong way on the freeway. Minutes later, a four-vehicle crash occurred.Two vehicles had...
drydenwire.com
Polk County Jail Inmate Discovered Deceased
POLK COUNTY — An inmate at the Polk County Jail was discovered unconscious and pronounced deceased after Corrections Officers discovered the inmate in his cell not breathing, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s office. Press Release. On the morning of Sunday, October 30th, at...
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
willmarradio.com
Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash
(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting, stabbing incident in North St. Paul
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting and stabbing incident in North St. Paul.Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Three people, a man and a woman both with stab wounds, and a man with a gunshot wound were all taken to a hospital.The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.A suspect was taken into custody.Officials say there is no threat to the public.
