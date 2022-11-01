Parekh and Brown play nice in campaign for Lake County District 12 seat; ‘Whoever gets on, we’re going to do a great job’ Chicago Tribune/TNS

Unlike some Lake County Board districts, where opposing campaign signs adorn street corners and candidates are trading barbs to gain an edge, the options in District 12 are mostly playing it cool as voters cast their ballots this fall.

Incumbent Democrat Paras Parekh and Republican challenger Marc Brown say they don’t know each other and they don’t have any intention of becoming political enemies, despite vying for the chance to represent the district, which includes much of Deerfield, Bannockburn, and western portions of Highland Park and Lake Forest.

Parekh, who is the senior director of health care professional marketing at ImmunityBio, a California-based clinical stage immunotherapy company, was elected in 2020 and said his first two years have shown him the “critical” work that county government performs.

“We are making sure voices are heard at the most local level, but then we’re working very closely with our state counterparts to make sure resources are flowing to our county,” Parekh said.

Brown, a longtime Deerfield resident and former West Deerfield Township trustee, said that Lake County and the United States “need help,” but said he gives Parekh, “a lot of credit for doing this job.”

“Community service is the most important contribution you can make,” Brown said. “Other than raising your family, paying your bills and being a good citizen, this is a real good way to give back.”

Also a former West Deerfield Township trustee, Parekh said, “Most people think we’re doing a great job” as a County Board based on his interactions with voters.

Brown, who owns his own janitorial business, said he is taking the untraditional approach of not spending money on his campaign or soliciting donations. Nor is he crisscrossing the district to win over voters at their doorstep, or posting all over Facebook and other social media sites about his candidacy.

“I’ve been offered very large donations from different folks, and I’m like, no,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter. This County Board has got good people and whoever gets on, we’re going to do a great job.”

Brown fits in with Lake County Republicans on some issues, like the county’s gas tax, which he wants to repeal. It’s the primary area where he and Parekh disagree.

“All of the dollars that are being raised for the gas tax are going back into infrastructure,” Parekh said.

Parekh pointed out that Cook County has a higher gas tax of six cents per gallon, and referred to Lake County needing to work its way out of a backlog of more than $1 billion in infrastructure projects as the impetus for the move.

“We had a ton of projects that had been sitting on the sideline that we are now investing in thoroughly for roads, bridges, you name it, is critical, both for living and for work,” Parekh said. “And so we can’t be in a situation where our infrastructure is not great. To a degree, we weren’t great, and now it’s finally moving on that to make it way better for a lot of people. For me, that is not about my specific district, it’s about the quality of life in the county, and I think my constituents would agree with me.”

Brown said that surging gas prices have made a county gas tax not worth the additional strain on residents.

“We don’t have our act together if we can’t manage a budget without adding $1 of our whatever the gas tax is to our price of gas,” Brown said. “And it seems like if you go over the Wisconsin border, it’s $1 less, and when you go into Indiana, it’s $1 less. So, whatever it is, I will be completely 1,000% against the gas tax.”

By and large, Brown says he believes “both parties are full of themselves,” and that he would not think much of the “R” label next to his name if elected. He spoke of being fed up with political partisanship, arguing it hinders the effectiveness of government.

“Everybody gets out of their lane, these politicians and these political parties,” Brown said. “They’re financial generators for people. There’s a little bit too much out there, but there’s a lot of good being done by a lot of people in government.”

Common ground

Parekh and Brown seem to see eye-to-eye on their support of the County Board’s advocacy of enacting a state and federal assault weapons ban, although the county government does not have the ability to regulate firearms.

After the July Fourth parade shooting in Highland Park, Parekh pushed for — and successfully passed — a resolution adding support for an assault weapons ban and other provisions regarding access to guns and storage to the County Board’s 2023 legislative advocacy agenda.

“At some point, we need to do more,” Parekh said. “I just can’t be on the sideline. What’s been great is so many people have stepped up and (are) wanting to do more. It’s not like we can solve this issue tomorrow. We know there is a very partisan element and unless we move senators, this becomes a real problem. And we are not going to move enough senators in the current environment, but there are things we can do.”

He said it “has to be the case” that people have the “freedom and ability to voice your thoughts and concerns.”

“My right to peacefully assemble not in fear of getting gunned down is subservient to other people’s right to bear arms,” Parekh said. “I’m not opposed to the Second Amendment, but I’m opposed to these weapons. There’s no place for having an assault weapon. It seems that are freedoms are getting eroded, and to me that feels un-American.”

The resolution, which Parekh introduced with fellow Highland Park resident and County Board member Paul Frank, drew sharp disagreement from some of the board’s minority Republican caucus.

But Brown says he is fully supportive of an assault weapons ban, and would “extend what Paras has done” while on the board.

“Any type of firearm should never be owned by anybody who’s got a challenge in their mental well-being,” Brown said.

He said he would like to see law enforcement and technology companies work together to prevent mass shootings, and that “this is where government can help.” He identified addressing rising concerns about people’s mental health as a top priority if he were to win the seat.

“I mean, we really need to help these people and to really search out people who are having a rough time, and get them help, and get them locked up, and get them counseled,” Brown said. “I understand there were signals in (the Highland Park gunman’s) social media posts.”

Among Parekh’s other priorities are working locally to mitigate the effects of climate change. He said that the County Board has prioritized the expansion of “green energy” among other initiatives, such as eliminating the use of single-use plastics in county operations and a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emission status by 2040.

“The impact of climate change is going to be immense, so every part of government has to chip in,” Parekh said.

He also emphasized the importance of supporting what he says is a healthy business climate in Lake County.

“We have a ton of thriving businesses in our community; we don’t see an exit of people or businesses out of Lake County,” Parekh said. “If anything, we’re a destination.”

Brown also stressed the importance of promoting Lake County as a hub for “business and families,” and said that he believes the County Board can help businesses stabilize in the pandemic’s wake.

“We’ve changed a little with COVID,” Brown said. “You’ll probably have less offices in downtown Chicago, but we just need to promote Lake County as a great place to live.”

Brown, who said he is taking care of an elderly parent, also is focused on helping county seniors get care as they age.

“All family members don’t always step up,” he said.