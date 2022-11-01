ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

John McVay dies at 91

The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
profootballnetwork.com

Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets

Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
NEW YORK STATE
Axios

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers announce former team GM John McVay passes away

The 49ers family mourns the loss of former General Manager John McVay who passed away Monday at the age of 91. Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers (1979-95 & 1999-2003) in different capacities. San Francisco dedicated the team's draft room as the "John McVay Draft Room" in his honor in 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy