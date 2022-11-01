Read full article on original website
Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, grandfather of Sean McVay, dies at 91
A member of the San Francisco 49ers organization during their glory days of the 1980s and 1990s, John McVay is
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91
Longtime San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay has died at age 91
CBS Sports
Ranking 2022 NFL rookie head coaches: Giants' Brian Daboll, Vikings' Kevin O'Connell headline first-time hires
We're about halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and first-year head coaches have been responsible for some of the biggest storylines to date. Between Nathaniel Hackett's wayward team-up with Russell Wilson to Brian Daboll's surprise rejuvenation of the Giants, the newcomers on the sidelines could end up shaping the playoff picture as well.
NBC Sports
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The fake-pass-arriving deke he put on Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson was more effective than a block on Kenneth Walker’s TD run.
The New York Giants may have found something in CB Fabian Moreau
With the New York Giants dealing with various injuries all across the team, they have needed some guys to step up amidst the hardships, and Fabian Moreau has been the unsung catalyst to their highly unexpected 6-2 start this season. Moreau was signed to the active roster on September 28....
profootballnetwork.com
Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets
Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
New York Giants Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Giants general manager Joe Schoen will remain patient and build the team the right way.
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
Vikings might be a playoff threat, Jets have to walk Zach Wilson tightrope, and Amari Cooper's Carlton moment
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Amari Cooper became the hero of the week, his old team looks like a legitimate contender and the Jets are sitting on a potentially explosive quarterback situation. How good are the Minnesota Vikings?. The Vikings find themselves, again, in a weird spot. They're...
AOL Corp
John McVay, architect of 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, dies at 91
John McVay, the coach turned San Francisco 49ers executive who constructed the rosters of five Super Bowl-winning teams, has died, the Niners announced Tuesday. He was 91 years old. McVay was also the grandfather of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, whose team released a statement mourning the man...
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Yardbarker
49ers announce former team GM John McVay passes away
The 49ers family mourns the loss of former General Manager John McVay who passed away Monday at the age of 91. Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers (1979-95 & 1999-2003) in different capacities. San Francisco dedicated the team's draft room as the "John McVay Draft Room" in his honor in 2016.
