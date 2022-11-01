Read full article on original website
Wisconsin: What to expect on election night
Wisconsin Republicans are trying to knock off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and also gain a large enough majority in the Legislature to override any veto should he win. Democrats are looking to both return Evers, who has been a block on the conservative legislative agenda, while also knocking off Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He is seeking a third term against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a race that could determine which party holds majority control in the Senate. Evers faces businessman Tim Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is largely self-financing his run.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials across the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races. In Michigan, the secretary of state says many poll worker applicants “seem to be motivated by nefarious intent.” The recruitment efforts have raised alarms that the people at the very foundation of the election system could try to undermine it.
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic...
