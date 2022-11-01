ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

footballscoop.com

Update on Nebraska's coaching search

After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be

OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: AD starts Dave Aranda fire while trying to douse it

When it comes to the Nebraska football team, it’s a safe bet that rumors about who is going to be the next head coach are only going to heat up in the coming weeks. After all, it’s assumed that Scott Frost’s official “permanent” replacement will be named either right before or right after the Black Friday game. That’s coming up rather fast.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Soccer vs Michigan State - A Game Thread

Nebraska soccer takes on #1 Big Ten seed Michigan State this afternoon. The game is on BTN. #4 Nebraska vs. #1 Michigan State Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT) » Big Ten Tournament Semifinals » Twitter Updates: @NebraskaSoccer. Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska

Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked

LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Gains Sweep #17 Against a Tough Indiana

Nebraska had errors and they faltered at times but they also had significant performances by players off the bench and in new positions. This type of depth shows so much potential for the remainder of the regular season and the post season. Maggie Mendelson came off the bench in set...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home

#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 2 of quarterfinals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the second day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Lincoln Lutheran defeats Bayard, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 Oakland-Craig defeats Southwest, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11 Archbishop Bergan defeats Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 Amherst defeats Cross County, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 Class...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

State quarterfinal volleyball in Class A, B and C1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean

The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE

