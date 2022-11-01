Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball: Huskers land fireballing in-state prospect
The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team might be third in line when it comes to fans’ attention these days, but there’s good news for that team incoming these days anyway. Perhaps the better part about this news is that it’s a statement about the program’s future. That’s...
footballscoop.com
Update on Nebraska's coaching search
After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker QB Casey Thompson will be ‘game-time decision’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s starting quarterback for its game against Minnesota is still unknown. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Thursday that Casey Thompson, who was injured during the Illinois game, would be a “game-time decision.”. Nebraska’s other options, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers, both played...
247Sports
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
Nebraska Football: AD starts Dave Aranda fire while trying to douse it
When it comes to the Nebraska football team, it’s a safe bet that rumors about who is going to be the next head coach are only going to heat up in the coming weeks. After all, it’s assumed that Scott Frost’s official “permanent” replacement will be named either right before or right after the Black Friday game. That’s coming up rather fast.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Soccer vs Michigan State - A Game Thread
Nebraska soccer takes on #1 Big Ten seed Michigan State this afternoon. The game is on BTN. #4 Nebraska vs. #1 Michigan State Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT) » Big Ten Tournament Semifinals » Twitter Updates: @NebraskaSoccer. Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska...
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Gains Sweep #17 Against a Tough Indiana
Nebraska had errors and they faltered at times but they also had significant performances by players off the bench and in new positions. This type of depth shows so much potential for the remainder of the regular season and the post season. Maggie Mendelson came off the bench in set...
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 2 of quarterfinals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the second day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Lincoln Lutheran defeats Bayard, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 Oakland-Craig defeats Southwest, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11 Archbishop Bergan defeats Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 Amherst defeats Cross County, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 Class...
WOWT
State quarterfinal volleyball in Class A, B and C1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean
The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
