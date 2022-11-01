ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery

Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users

So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
WFAA

This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms

AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
96.9 KISS FM

Pampa is Joining the Coffee Game With Upcoming New Location

In a year that it seems like we are in an Oprah Winfrey episode, "you get a coffee place, and you get a coffee place." There is more good news on the coffee front. We first heard about Scooter's Coffe when we learned they were turning the former fire station on 34th and Western into a Scooter's. Then the rug guy got moved out of the location he held for years on the corner of 34th and Georgia. What was going into that location? A Scooter's Coffee, of course.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
98.7 The Bomb

POLL: Which Intersections in Amarillo Have Poorly Timed Lights?

If there is a true inner circle of Hell, It won't be Judas waiting for me. It'll be an eternal boulevard of poorly timed traffic lights. I have been a stalwart and vocal zealot in my distaste for this city's traffic lights. And I know I am most certainly not the only person who gets their blood boiling at these infernal irregular signals. I've written the open letters and I've ranted loudly over a few Shiners with many who share my opinion.
98.7 The Bomb

The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

