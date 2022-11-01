Read full article on original website
4 dead after Friday morning wreck in Armstrong County
CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people were killed in a wreck Friday morning in Armstrong County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 4:15 a.m., on Nov. 4, an SUV was going east in the westbound lanes of US 287 east of Claude when it collided with a […]
Delays expected on US 287 in Armstrong County due to wreck
Update (10:05 a.m.) Officials with the TxDOT Amarillo District said that the northbound lane is now open on US 287 at County Rd. 30. The southbound is still down to one lane. Original Story ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District reported a wreck in Armstrong County on Friday morning which […]
Amarillo man dies in Crosby County crash, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said. Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through […]
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
Big Cowboys Tower Over the Texas Panhandle Keeping Watch
Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes our cowboys. All our cowboys are big, but I'm actually talking about the giant cowboys that tower over a few cities in the Texas Panhandle. Let's talk about a few of these cowboys. Tex Randall. Tex Randall has graced the skyline of...
Medi Park a Great Place for a Nice Walk Along with a Story in Amarillo
The summer months are over. The hot weather is behind us. It is a great time to spend some much-needed time outside. I did that the other day and decided to take a walk around Medi Park. While I was taking a nice little stroll I noticed something that I...
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
Pampa is Joining the Coffee Game With Upcoming New Location
In a year that it seems like we are in an Oprah Winfrey episode, "you get a coffee place, and you get a coffee place." There is more good news on the coffee front. We first heard about Scooter's Coffe when we learned they were turning the former fire station on 34th and Western into a Scooter's. Then the rug guy got moved out of the location he held for years on the corner of 34th and Georgia. What was going into that location? A Scooter's Coffee, of course.
Who Has The Best Gas Station Breakfast Burrito In Amarillo?
You find yourself running a little behind in the morning. You don't have the time for your usual stop, but still need something in your stomach to make it through the morning. You consider stopping for a quick gas station breakfast. So who has the best gas station breakfast burrito...
Blue Norther like cold front to bring rain/snow mix to Texas/Oklahoma Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Strong to severe storms will diminish quickly this morning and likely be out of the Panhandles before 7AM. The powerful cold front moving through the area this morning has brought temperatures down into the 30s in the northern Panhandles in a matter of just a few hours.
‘About 15% are school aged’: Gun violence is on the rise across the nation, including Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gun violence is on the rise across the nation, including right here in Amarillo. A new report from Harvard and the Amarillo Police Department details the increase in gun violence among area youth. Expert on the subject, Jeanette Arpero, instructor of criminal justice at West Texas...
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
POLL: Which Intersections in Amarillo Have Poorly Timed Lights?
If there is a true inner circle of Hell, It won't be Judas waiting for me. It'll be an eternal boulevard of poorly timed traffic lights. I have been a stalwart and vocal zealot in my distaste for this city's traffic lights. And I know I am most certainly not the only person who gets their blood boiling at these infernal irregular signals. I've written the open letters and I've ranted loudly over a few Shiners with many who share my opinion.
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
