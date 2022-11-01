Read full article on original website
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
Girls on the Run Sierras announces Fall Season Celebratory 5K
Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) recently announced that they will be hosting their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running the race. There will also be a “Sleep In” option available for those...
Early Voting Ends Friday; Election Day Next Tuesday
More than 105,000 Washoe County residents have so far early voted for Tuesday's General Election. Early voting ends on Friday across Nevada. Most poll locations say they will stay open until 7 p.m. to give early voters a little more time. There are more than a dozen spots to cast...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Grand Opening
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza celebrated the opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks. More than 1,000 commemorative bricks have been sold and installed at the project.
Catholic Charities And Reno Media Groups Team Up For Thanksgiving Food Drive
Organizers were taking donations of non-perishable food items to compile Thanksgiving food baskets for families in the area. The organization says it was looking for non-perishable food items to put together Thanksgiving food baskets for area families.
Law Enforcement Agencies Host Symposium on Community and Policing
Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will come together with local law enforcement agencies once again during a public forum on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the new Procter R. Hug High School in Sparks. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook. The...
Ward 3 Community Cleanup
Reno Vice Mayor and At-Large Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez participated in a Community Clean Up on at Vaughn Middle School Saturday morning. Residents were invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer...
Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case
Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
Police Looking For Man Suspected Of Stealing From A Construction Site In Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man suspected of stealing from a construction site. Deputies say they have exhausted all leads so they are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
Fire Restrictions Lifted starting Monday in Incline Village & Crystal Bay
With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions; effective Monday, November 7th, 2022, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has lifted the suspension of the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeques that has been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. In addition, effective November 7th,...
Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). There are currently 25 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.72 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.
University Libraries launches Virtual Museum of Native American Basketry Nov. 10
The University Libraries at the University of Nevada, Reno is launching a new virtual reality-based experience at the Pyramid Lake Museum and Cultural Center (709 State St, Nixon, NV) Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The Virtual Museum of Native American Basketry features more than 100...
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship
The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
Storey County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
Nevada Volleyball sweeps Colorado Sate in historic win
RENO, Nev. - Nevada shut down Colorado State on a 3-0 match to take first win since 2002, Saturday afternoon. Kayla Afoa led the Pack with 15 kills in a .303 hitting percentage. Afoa also led the defense with 16 digs and four service aces. Rylie Romero came in on...
Election Day Preview
Election day is just three days away and both Republicans and Democrats are working around the clock to rally voters for the final day. Both parties told us they’re expecting big turnouts this year. Both parties have been doing everything from door knocking, canvasing and making phone calls to...
Volunteers repair home for veteran in need ahead of Veterans Day
The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with Coyote Creek LLC and Vietnam Veterans of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 to help a Navy veteran whose home was in desperate need of repair. Bob Ellison has lived in the Gardnerville area most of his life. After his time in...
