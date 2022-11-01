ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Wallace Lake Campground set to reopen after hazards are mitigated

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Salmon-Challis National Forest employees recently completed a hazard assessment of the Wallace Lake Campground to identify work needed to reopen the campground.

The Forest’s goal is to open the campground as soon as the campground hazards are mitigated and can be safely occupied by the public.

The assessment identified numerous hazard trees in and around the campground that will need to be removed to provide a safe recreation experience for the public. With the onset of the winter season, it is likely this work will be completed early next summer as soon as crews are able to access the campground.

The assessment also identified damage to a variety of infrastructure at the campground, primarily to the drinking water system, that will need to be repaired before the campground is fully operational again.

