DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, controversy is still brewing over a proposal by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a private school voucher system. Earlier in the year, Gov. Reynolds and other lawmakers advocated for a private school voucher system, which would let more students attend private schools at a more affordable price by diverting taxpayer dollars to the vouchers and away from public schools. Now, with the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reynolds is pushing for the idea again.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO