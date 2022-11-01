ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Honor your veteran this November - submit a photo

Veterans Day marks a significant day in our country to honor and thank our military members for their service. This year, WQAD and Millwrights Local 2158 want to pay tribute to all service men and women who have made sacrifices for our country. During the month of November, we are...
Powerball announces new record-breaking jackpot for next drawing

WASHINGTON — The next Powerball jackpot will officially be the largest prize ever offered in a U.S. lottery. After nobody won Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, the estimated jackpot for Saturday began climbing, and hit $1.6 billion Friday after strong sales. That mean's Saturday's jackpot will take the top spot for largest Powerball grand prize.
Debate continues to stir of Iowa's Gov.'s plan for private school vouchers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, controversy is still brewing over a proposal by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a private school voucher system. Earlier in the year, Gov. Reynolds and other lawmakers advocated for a private school voucher system, which would let more students attend private schools at a more affordable price by diverting taxpayer dollars to the vouchers and away from public schools. Now, with the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reynolds is pushing for the idea again.
