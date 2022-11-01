ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlepi.com

Trial date set for politician in Vegas reporter slaying case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge on Wednesday set an April trial date for a former Las Vegas-area elected official who has pleaded not guilty to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat who was...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy