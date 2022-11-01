Bad news for Georgia

Bad news for the Georgia football team was reported Tuesday.

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith — the Bulldogs’ top pass-rusher who is viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports.

Georgia currently ranks last in the SEC with only 10 sacks this season, and Smith leads the team with three of those sacks. He also has a team-high seven tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries.

The senior from Savannah, Ga., didn’t return after suffering the injury in the first half of Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

