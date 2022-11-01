Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
At least 1 trapped in crash near Sewickley Creek in Westmoreland
At least one person was trapped in a vehicle near Sewickley Creek after a crash early Friday morning in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred in the area of Route 819 and Armbrust Road in Hempfield Township around 1:20 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer saw a truck wedged between trees on...
Westmoreland sisters escape house fire
Two South Greensburg sisters were able to escape a house fire Thursday night. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at 1419 Elm Street. Homeowner Patty Lewis told Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review she was sleeping Thursday night when she was awakened by her sister, Linda, yelling for her to get out.
State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September. There, investigators say they found...
Driver goes over embankment after swerving to miss deer in Washington County
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver swerved to miss a deer and ended up going over an embankment in South Franklin Township, Washington County. The crash happened early Friday morning on Park Avenue. Washington County 911 dispatchers said the driver became trapped in the vehicle and crews had...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a car in Westmoreland County. Officials tell Channel 11 this occurred at Route 22 at Hannastown Road in Salem Township at 10:06 a.m. According to a release from the Westmoreland County coroner, the woman has been identified as...
House catches fire in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
1 injured after excavator rolls over in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was injured after an excavator rolled over in Allegheny County. Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Jacks Run Road in North Versailles at around 1:21 p.m. Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital. The excavator appeared to have...
Someone is deflating tires and leaving snarky messages in this Pa. neighborhood: report
Residents in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh are saying that someone is deflating their vehicles’ tires using lentil beans and then leaving messages on the windshields, according to a story from WXPI. Surveillance video taken by a Shadyside resident reportedly shows two people stopping by a car parked in...
Police, EMS respond to Allegheny County hotel incident
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Channel 11 is at the scene. We observed an ambulance and police with flashlights in the parking lot. Officials confirmed police and EMS activity but would not provide...
Woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police, 72-year-old Linda Thomas of New Castle was killed in the crash. The crash happened at 4:58 p.m. at the intersection of...
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
High-speed chase ends in Westmoreland County crash; suspect shot dead by state police
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash and shooting, leading to the closure of a five-mile stretch of Route 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Route 22 is closed in both directions between New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria...
State House candidate assaulted inside Fayette Co. home
A candidate running for a state House seat in the 51st District says he intends to stay in the race, despite being assaulted at his Fayette County home.
Woman caught on camera knocking over Christmas decorations in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's barely November and already someone is trying to steal the holiday spirit in Washington County.A grinch was caught on surveillance video in Canonsburg being careless with the town's Christmas decor. It certainly doesn't feel like Christmas outside, but it's starting to look like it in Canonsburg. The town starts early and goes all out for the holiday, but overnight, they had a little setback that was caught on camera.The video is black and white, like "Miracle on 34th Street." But overnight in Canonsburg, it was a nightmare off Pike Street."This is the second time this has happened...
Wanted Altoona man arrested in Johnstown drug bust
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man wanted out of Blair County is behind bars after being busted with almost 100 grams of narcotics in Johnstown. Clyde Blair Jr., 43, of Altoona was arrested Wednesday morning at the EconoLodge in Johnstown with 40 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of heroin and 23 grams of methamphetamine, […]
Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash
PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — As Channel 11 reported exclusively last week, Carvana’s Bridgeville location was on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Suspended Agents” list until April of 2023. Now, 11 Investigates has learned that the suspension will last “indefinitely,” until PennDOT says it determines the dealership...
