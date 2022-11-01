ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland sisters escape house fire

Two South Greensburg sisters were able to escape a house fire Thursday night. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at 1419 Elm Street. Homeowner Patty Lewis told Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review she was sleeping Thursday night when she was awakened by her sister, Linda, yelling for her to get out.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman caught on camera knocking over Christmas decorations in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's barely November and already someone is trying to steal the holiday spirit in Washington County.A grinch was caught on surveillance video in Canonsburg being careless with the town's Christmas decor. It certainly doesn't feel like Christmas outside, but it's starting to look like it in Canonsburg. The town starts early and goes all out for the holiday, but overnight, they had a little setback that was caught on camera.The video is black and white, like "Miracle on 34th Street." But overnight in Canonsburg, it was a nightmare off Pike Street."This is the second time this has happened...
CANONSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man arrested in Johnstown drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man wanted out of Blair County is behind bars after being busted with almost 100 grams of narcotics in Johnstown. Clyde Blair Jr., 43, of Altoona was arrested Wednesday morning at the EconoLodge in Johnstown with 40 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of heroin and 23 grams of methamphetamine, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash

PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
PITTSBURGH, PA
